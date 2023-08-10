Thunder Bay OPP Continues Crackdown on Aggressive Driving

Shuniah, ON – OPP officers patrolling on Highway 11-17 in Shuniah witnessed yet another incident of a driver caught exceeding the speed limit significantly, underscoring the ongoing challenges with aggressive driving in the area.

Incident Details

On August 5, 2023, around 1:00 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were engaged in radar enforcement duties on Highway 11-17 within Shuniah Township. During their patrol, they clocked a vehicle speeding at a dangerous 148 Kilometers per hour. Acting promptly, the officers flagged down and conducted a traffic stop of the speeding vehicle.

Charges and Consequences

Following the investigation, the driver, a 72-year-old individual from Wentworth, Quebec, was charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with “Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.”

For individuals convicted of stunt driving or racing, the penalties upon conviction can be severe. This can include hefty fines, imprisonment for up to six months, or both. Furthermore, the individual might see a driver’s license suspension of up to two years for a first conviction. Subsequent convictions can lead to longer suspension periods.

In addition to the formal charge, the accused was slapped with a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). Moreover, the vehicle in question was impounded for a 14-day period. The accused will be answering to the charges before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on a future date, as outlined in a Part III Summons issued to them.

Public Appeal

The OPP emphasizes their dedication to ensuring road safety by addressing aggressive driving behaviours through strict enforcement and community awareness campaigns. They urge the public to be vigilant and proactive. If anyone witnesses dangerous driving behaviors, especially potential impaired driving, they are encouraged to call 9-1-1 promptly.