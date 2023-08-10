Fournier and Hicks Shine Bright as Canada Racks up 22-3 Victory

THUNDER BAY – The stars were out tonight at the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup, and two of them – Alexane Fournier and Zoe Hicks – glittered the brightest. Dominating from the get-go, Team Canada steamrolled Hong Kong, China, notching an eye-popping 22-3 win, rounding off a Day 2 that surely had the fans in raptures!

Canada’s bats were on fire, racking up a whopping 16 hits, and keeping the scoreboard ticking in every at-bat.

A Dynamic Duo

The spotlight shone especially bright on Alexane Fournier, who had a phenomenal 5-for-6 showing, and Zoe Hicks, who wasn’t far behind at a perfect 3-for-3. Between them, they accounted for half of Canada’s hits, also chipping in with four RBIs and crossing home plate three times. Talk about making a statement!

Ela Day-Bedard wasn’t to be left out, adding her flair to the game with three key RBIs.

Prowess on the Mound

Julia Konigshofer, starting for Canada, had a good day at the office, pitching three innings, allowing just two hits and three runs. When Amy Johnson took over, she was nothing short of electric, fanning five batters during her two-inning tenure.

For Hong Kong, China, it was Wing Hin Ng and Chee Ar Lui who tried to keep the fight alive, registering the team’s only two hits of the game.

What a night for Canadian baseball! With such a power-packed performance, the rest of the tournament is set to be a whirlwind ride. Keep those caps on, folks – this World Cup is just heating up in Thunder Bay!