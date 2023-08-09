DRYDEN, ON – An individual was arrested and faces multiple charges after being pulled over for erratic driving by the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Highway 17.

On the night of August 6, 2023, at around 9:45 p.m., the Dryden OPP officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 due to its irregular driving pattern. Upon investigation, it was ascertained that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Waylon Justin ESQUEGA, a 43-year-old resident of Wabigoon, ON, was subsequently detained. He was then transported to the Dryden OPP Detachment for more detailed testing. ESQUEGA now faces charges including:

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Driving with an Open Container of Liquor

Failure to Surrender License

Absence of an Insurance Card

ESQUEGA has since been released and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on September 11, 2023, to address the aforementioned charges.

The OPP emphasizes their dedication to ensuring road safety by diligently apprehending drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. The public is reminded to be proactive and report any suspected impaired driving by calling 9-1-1 immediately.