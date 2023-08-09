Urgent Appeal: 15-Year-Old Mickayla COATES Missing in Thunder Bay

TB23032059 Missing Person - Mickayla COATES- 15yrs
Public Assistance Sought in Locating Teen Last Seen on Winnipeg Avenue

Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively seeking the community’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Mickayla COATES.

Last Seen: Mickayla was last spotted around 6:00 pm on August 8th, 2023, in the vicinity of the 500 block of Winnipeg Avenue.

Physical Description:

  • Ethnicity: White
  • Height: Approximately 5’5″
  • Build: Thin
  • Complexion: Fair
  • Hair: Shoulder-length brown
  • Eyes: Green
  • Distinctive Features: Wears round black rimmed glasses.

Clothing Description:

  • Top: Black hoodie embellished with a sequined butterfly
  • Bottom: Dark camouflage pants
  • Shoes: White “Air Force 1” runners

If anyone has any clues or information regarding Mickayla’s location, they are urged to get in touch with the police at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

