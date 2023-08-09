Public Assistance Sought in Locating Teen Last Seen on Winnipeg Avenue
Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively seeking the community’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Mickayla COATES.
Last Seen: Mickayla was last spotted around 6:00 pm on August 8th, 2023, in the vicinity of the 500 block of Winnipeg Avenue.
Physical Description:
- Ethnicity: White
- Height: Approximately 5’5″
- Build: Thin
- Complexion: Fair
- Hair: Shoulder-length brown
- Eyes: Green
- Distinctive Features: Wears round black rimmed glasses.
Clothing Description:
- Top: Black hoodie embellished with a sequined butterfly
- Bottom: Dark camouflage pants
- Shoes: White “Air Force 1” runners
If anyone has any clues or information regarding Mickayla’s location, they are urged to get in touch with the police at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.