Thunder Bay Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Tracing 48-Year-Old

Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Police Service has issued an urgent appeal for help from the community in locating Tammy DESNOYERS, a 48-year-old local resident who has been missing since July 31, 2023.

Details Surrounding Disappearance: Tammy was last spotted in the vicinity of the 100 block of South Algoma St. on the stated date. The specifics of her attire during her last known appearance remain undisclosed.

Physical Description: Tammy DESNOYERS is an Indigenous female, standing approximately 5’4″ tall with a heavy build. She has a fair skin tone, complemented by her long, straight, dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. A photograph to assist in identification has been attached to the appeal.

How to Help: Anyone with insights about Tammy’s whereabouts or any pertinent information is earnestly requested to get in touch with the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to provide information anonymously, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at www.p3tips.com.