Unidentified Male Found Deceased on Alloy Drive

THUNDER BAY, ON – Early Wednesday morning, Thunder Bay Police Service officers are delving into the circumstances behind the sudden death of an unidentified male in the Intercity region.

Officers from the Primary Response Branch were rapidly dispatched to the 100 block of Alloy Drive around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Their deployment was in response to a call for an unresponsive male, where they assisted both paramedics and firefighters already at the scene. On arrival, first responders verified the tragic passing of the male individual.

The investigation has seen the involvement of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units, indicating the serious nature of the incident. Consequently, an investigative scene has been secured, and residents can expect a heightened police presence in the vicinity.

As the probe unfolds, additional details remain scant. However, the Thunder Bay Police Service promises further media briefings as and when more information emerges.