Terri-Lynn SHAKAKEESIC Arrested Following Hospital Assault Incident

THUNDER BAY, ON – In a recent development, a Thunder Bay woman has been taken into custody in connection to the assault of a nurse that took place last month at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

On the afternoon of July 17, 2023, while attending to a patient at the regional hospital, a nurse experienced an unanticipated assault. The female patient reportedly struck the medical professional who was in the process of administering care to her. Post-incident assessments revealed the nurse sustained a concussion due to the assault.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Thunder Bay Police Service officers, representing the Primary Response Branch, were dispatched to a residential location after acquiring details about the assault. Upon investigating, a warrant was issued based on the charge of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The individual believed to be responsible for the assault was apprehended on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Identified as Terri-Lynn SHAKAKEESIC, 35, of Thunder Bay, she has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order. Following her arrest, SHAKAKEESIC was transported to the TBPS headquarters located at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Understanding the Charges:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm: Under the Criminal Code of Canada, this is a serious offense wherein an individual intentionally inflicts harm that has the potential to interfere with the victim’s health or comfort. If found guilty, this charge can lead to significant penalties including imprisonment.

Fail to Comply with Probation Order: Individuals who do not adhere to the terms of their probation order can face this charge. Penalties can include fines, extended probation, or jail time.

After a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 9, SHAKAKEESIC has been remanded into custody and will return for a subsequent court date.