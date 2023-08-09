THUNDER BAY – Rain? No problem! After a 60-minute pause thanks to the heavens, Team Canada’s bats took centre stage, raining down a fiery barrage of runs on the Mexicans, clinching an explosive 9-1 opener at the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Group A showdown at Baseball Central.

Anthony Pluta, Canada’s charismatic skipper, couldn’t hold back his excitement, “That’s how we roll! We came with one mission – to dominate Mexico, and boy did we deliver!”

Highlight Reel: Inning That Set the Field Ablaze

The fourth inning was where the magic happened. Madison Willan of Edmonton was the star, belting a bases-loaded double that scorched its way to the right-field wall, cashing in three runs. This beauty put Canada at a commanding 5-1. Willan? She was on fire, finishing her day with a spectacular 2-for-4, bagging four RBIs.

Contributions poured in from every corner. Allison Schroder from Fruitvale and Lucie Anctil of La Pocatière chipped in with RBIs. And then came Emily Baxter of Oakville, who doubled, setting the stage for Zoe Hicks of Boissevain, who soared one high enough for a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

On The Mound: Canadian Flame-Throwers

Raine Padgham from Abbotsford was the guardian of the mound, conceding just a single run and hit over four innings, and get this – she sent five batters packing with strikeouts! Schroder also graced the mound, allowing a mere couple of hits over two innings. And just when Mexico thought they might have a respite, in came Kaitlyn Ross from Redcliff, who made sure the seventh inning was as silent as a library.

Up Next: The Eastern Showdown

Set your alarms! Today’s action sees Canada square off against Hong Kong, right back at Baseball Central. First pitch? It’ll fly at 7:30PM ET. Be there!