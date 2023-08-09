USA Pummels Korea in a Whopping 14-Run Victory

THUNDER BAY, Ontario – Majestic doesn’t even begin to describe the USA’s performance against Korea on Wednesday, under the electric atmosphere of Baseball Central at the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup. Riding a sensational offensive wave, Team USA notched up a colossal 14-0 run-rule victory!

Ashton Lansdell’s bat was alight – her 2-for-5 spree included a triple and the tournament’s first home run! This win keeps Team USA’s record spotless, moving into the third day of play.

Bursting Out The Gate

Lansdell didn’t waste any time, beginning with a sizzling leadoff triple. A batter later, Alex Hugo cracked a double, sending Lansdell zooming home. Jillian Albayati wasn’t far behind, her single securing the USA an early 2-0 lead.

Valerie Perez then stepped up, her single notching another two runs. Denae Benites chipped in with a double, rounding off the opening inning with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Baum’s Mastery on the Mound

USA’s starter, Jamie Baum, exhibited some top-tier pitching, recording two strikeouts and pushing the USA into the second inning still five runs ahead.

The unstoppable USA momentum continued into the second inning. Hugo’s second double was soon converted into another run, making it 6-0 for Team USA.

And then came Lansdell’s highlight reel moment: the tournament’s first home run – an absolute scorcher over the left field wall!

Relentless Attack

The fourth inning was just as merciless. Anna Kimbrell’s two-run double, followed by some misplays by the Koreans, extended USA’s lead to 11-0. Sarah Edwards, Perez, and Benites continued the offensive onslaught, leaving the score at a staggering 14-0.

Olivia Pichardo, taking over the mound duties, wrapped things up neatly, setting the stage for USA’s dominating win.

Standing Tall The stats say it all

Multi-hit games from Benites, Hugo, Lansdell, Perez, and Remi Schaber.

A combined five-inning shutout from Baum, Niki Eckert, and Pichardo.

Perez shining with two runs and three RBIs.

Lansdell being the only player in the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a home run to her name.

What’s Next?

All eyes are now on tomorrow’s 7:30 p.m. ET clash where Team USA will face Canada in the Group A play of the 2023 WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup. Catch all the live action on GameTime and keep updated via Twitter @USABaseballWNT.

Keep those baseball gloves ready – it promises to be another epic showdown in Thunder Bay!