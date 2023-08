23 Individuals Charged, Illicit Drugs and Firearms Valued Over $8 Million Seized

TORONTO, ON – In a sweeping crackdown led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau Northeast Unit and various OPP-led teams, 23 accused now face a combined total of 387 charges.

Project MOFFATT was launched in April 2023 after intelligence highlighted three separate crime factions actively involved in trafficking illicit drugs and illegal firearms across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Central and Northeastern Ontario.

During a two-day operation on July 18 and 19, 2023, the OPP carried out 14 search warrants across multiple cities including Toronto, Vaughan, and North Bay. Warrants also extended to correctional facilities such as the Maplehurst Correctional Complex and the Collins Bay Federal Institution. It was disclosed that one of the accused was a Federal Parolee in violation of parole conditions.

Seized Assets Include:

A total of 29 firearms, predominantly handguns.

Large quantities of drugs including 12 kilograms of fentanyl and 25.25 kilograms of cocaine.

Over 260,000 methamphetamine tablets.

Cash totalling $289,297 in Canadian currency and $1,562 in US currency.

10 vehicles.

The aggregated street value of the confiscated drugs and firearms exceeds $8 million, with additional related property worth approximately $790,000.

The investigation, backed by multiple regional police units, is still ongoing. Anyone with pertinent information regarding the trafficking of illicit drugs is encouraged to reach out to the OPP or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns commented: “The individuals charged under Project MOFFATT capitalized on violence and human tragedy, showing blatant disregard for the laws designed to protect us. The substantial seizures from this investigation underline our commitment to curbing this menace. Our aim remains to relentlessly pursue and disrupt such criminal networks.”

List of CHARGED PERSONS

Jacob WOOLLINGS 28 Barrie 1. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 7 2. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 9 3. CC 354(1)(A) POSSESS PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 3 4. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 1 5. CC 99 (1) (b) KNOWINGLY OFFER TO MANUFACTURE/TRANSFER FIREARM, DEVICE OR AMMUNITION X 3 Total Charges: 23 Laura-Lee BAKKER 38 North Bay 1. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 7 2. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 9 3. CC 354(1)(A) POSSESS PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 3 Total Charges: 19 Kong CHAN 43 Toronto 1. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 2 2. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 2 Total Charges: 4 Clifford GROVES 39 Scarborough 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 1 2. CC 99 (1) (b) KNOWINGLY OFFER TO MANUFACTURE/TRANSFER FIREARM, DEVICE OR AMMUNITION X 6

NAME AGE RESIDENCE CHARGE 3. CC 100 (1) (a) KNOWINGLY POSSESS FIREARM, DEVICE OR AMMUNITION FOR TRANSFER X 6 4. CC 91 (1) POSSESS RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM WITHOUT HOLDING A LICENCE AND REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE X 4 5. CC 92 (1) POSSESS FIREARM OTHER THAN RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM KNOWINGLY NOT HOLDING A LICENCE X 4 6. CC 92 (2) POSSESS PROHIBITED/RESTRICTED WEAPON OR PROHIBITED DEVICE KNOWING NO AUTHORITY X 2 7. CC 95(1) POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED FIREARM WITH AMMUNITION X 3 8. CC 354(1)(A) POSSESS PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 1 9. CC 117.01 (1) POSSESS FIREARM, ETC. WHILE PROHIBITED X 4 10. CC 145(5)(A) FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH RELEASE ORDER X 1 Total Charges: 32 Cole MCCOMBE 29 Temiskaming Shores 1. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 2 2. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 2 Total Charges: 4 Ahmed DIRIE 30 Toronto 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 2 2. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 8 3. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE IV SUBSTANCE X 1

NAME AGE RESIDENCE CHARGE 4. CC 354 (1)(a) POSSESS PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 2 5. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 4 Total Charges: 17 Melissa SHURGOLD 34 Brampton 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 1 2. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 4 3. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE IV SUBSTANCE X 1 4. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 4 5. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE IV SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 1 6. CC 354 (1)(a) POSSESS PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 3 Total Charges: 14 Tyriq BROOKS 24 In custody 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 2 2. CC 99 (1) (b) KNOWINGLY OFFER TO MANUFACTURE/TRANSFER FIREARM, DEVICE OR AMMUNITION X 2 Total Charges: 4 Janai ALEXANDER 26 Oakville 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 2 2. CC 99 (1) (b) KNOWINGLY OFFER TO MANUFACTURE/TRANSFER PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED WEAPON X 16

NAME AGE RESIDENCE CHARGE 3. CC 100 (1) (a) KNOWINGLY POSSESS PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED WEAPON FOR TRANSFER X 16 4. CC 91 (1) POSSESS RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM WITHOUT HOLDING A LICENCE AND REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE X 5. 5. CC 92 (1) POSSESS FIREARM OTHER THAN RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM KNOWINGLY NOT HOLDING A LICENCE X 16 6. CC 92 (2) POSSESS PROHIBITED/RESTRICTED WEAPON OR PROHIBITED DEVICE KNOWING NO AUTHORITY X 16. 7. CC 94 (1) OCCUPY MOTOR VEHICLE WITH FIREARM, ETC X 16. 8. CC 117.01 (1) POSSESS FIREARM, ETC. WHILE PROHIBITED X 16 9. CC 354 (1)(a) POSSESS PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 2. Total Charges: 105 Stefan GRCEVIC 23 Toronto 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 2. 2. CC 99 (1) (b) KNOWINGLY OFFER TO MANUFACTURE/TRANSFER PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED WEAPON X 16. 3. CC 100 (1) (a) KNOWINGLY POSSESS PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED WEAPON FOR TRANSFER X 16. 4. CC 91 (1) POSSESS RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM WITHOUT HOLDING A LICENCE AND REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE X 16.

NAME AGE RESIDENCE CHARGE 5. CC 92 (1) POSSESS FIREARM OTHER THAN RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM KNOWINGLY NOT HOLDING A LICENCE X 16. 6. CC 92 (2) POSSESS PROHIBITED/RESTRICTED WEAPON OR PROHIBITED DEVICE KNOWING NO AUTHORITY X 16. 7. CC 94 (1) OCCUPY MOTOR VEHICLE WITH FIREARM, ETC X 16. 8. CC 733.1 (1) BREACH OF PROBATION X 2. Total Charges: 100 Kurt DOWNER 41 In custody 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE x 2. 2. CC 99 (1) (b) KNOWINGLY OFFER TO MANUFACTURE/TRANSFER FIREARM, DEVICE OR AMMUNITION X 6. Total Charges: 8 Dur-Rae ROGERS 25 In custody 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 1 2. CC 99 (1) (b) KNOWINGLY OFFER TO MANUFACTURE/TRANSFER FIREARM, DEVICE OR AMMUNITION X 3. Total Charges: 4 Abraham MCDONALD- GREY 23 In custody 1. CC 465 (1) (c) CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENCE X 1 2. CC 99 (1) (b) KNOWINGLY OFFER TO MANUFACTURE/TRANSFER PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED WEAPON X 3.

NAME AGE RESIDENCE CHARGE 3. CC 91 (1) POSSESS RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM WITHOUT HOLDING A LICENCE AND REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE X 3. 4. CC 92 (1) POSSESS FIREARM OTHER THAN RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM KNOWINGLY NOT HOLDING A LICENCE X 3. 5. CC 92 (2) POSSESS PROHIBITED/RESTRICTED WEAPON OR PROHIBITED DEVICE KNOWING NO AUTHORITY X 1. 6. CC 94 (1) OCCUPY MOTOR VEHICLE WITH FIREARM, ETC. X 3. Total Charges: 14 Rebecca ROBERTSON 25 Kitchener 1. CC 91 (1) POSSESS RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM WITHOUT HOLDING A LICENCE AND REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE X 3. 2. CC 92 (1) POSSESS FIREARM OTHER THAN RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED FIREARM KNOWINGLY NOT HOLDING A LICENCE X 3. 3. CC 92 (2) POSSESS PROHIBITED/RESTRICTED WEAPON OR PROHIBITED DEVICE KNOWING NO AUTHORITY X 1. 4. CC 94 (1) OCCUPY MOTOR VEHICLE WITH FIREARM, ETC. X 3. Total Charges: 10 Cassandra PELLETIER 29 Barrie 1. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 2. Total Charges: 2

NAME AGE RESIDENCE CHARGE Abdirahman MOHAMED 33 Etobicoke 1. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 2 2. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 2. Total Charges: 4 Jennifer MA 24 Barrie 1. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 2. 2. CC 354(1)(a) POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 1. Total Charges: 3 Christopher LANDRIAULT 19 North Bay 1. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 2. 2. CC 354(1)(A) POSSESS PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 1. Total Charges: 3 Drago DOLIC 62 Burlington 1. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 2. 2. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 2. 3. CC 354(1)(a) POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 1. Total Charges: 5 Shahzeb GILL 31 Mississauga 1. CDSA 5 (2) POSSESS SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR TRAFFICKING X 2. 2. CDSA 5 (1) TRAFFIC IN SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE X 2. 3. CC 354(1)(a) POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000 X 1. Total Charges: 5