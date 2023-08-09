LECOURS TOWNSHIP, ON – A tragic accident involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger car on Highway 17 in Lecours Township has resulted in the death of one individual.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on August 7, 2023, Marathon’s Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) alongside Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the two-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, the driver of the passenger car was sadly confirmed deceased. Meanwhile, the CMV driver sustained minor injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital by EMS.

As the investigation unfolds, the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, coupled with the OPP Technical Collision Reconstructionists, are working together to determine the specifics of the incident. The investigation is currently ongoing.