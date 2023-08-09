Joint Operation by the Dryden and Kenora OPP Street Crime Units Leads to Significant Drug Seizure on Highway 17

Dryden, ON – A rigorous drug probe led by the Dryden Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has culminated in the arrest of a local business owner found with a substantial amount of cocaine.

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests: In a collaborative effort, members of the Dryden and Kenora Detachments’ CSCU, in conjunction with the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and backup from Kenora OPP, halted a vehicle on Highway 17 traveling eastbound from Manitoba on August 8, 2023.

This stop resulted in the arrest of both vehicle occupants on charges of possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking purposes.

Charges and Implications:

David AINSLIE, 44, faces charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, conviction on the charge of possession for trafficking can lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment for life. Possession of proceeds or property obtained by crime can result in up to 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Shyla WATTS, 29, has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both accused were presented at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 9, 2023, for a preliminary hearing. They remain in custody and are slated to appear in court again on August 10, 2023.

Public Appeal: Authorities continue to tackle the illicit drug trade aggressively. Anyone with knowledge about illegal drug sales is urged to contact the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 937-5577. For those wanting anonymity, please reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or provide information online at Canadian Crime Stoppers.