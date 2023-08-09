35-year-old Kenora Resident, Michael OLSON, Slated to Appear in Court on September 18, 2023

DRYDEN, ON – Late on the night of August 5, 2023, Dryden’s Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers pulled over a vehicle on Highway 17. The vehicle, which was observed to be speeding, prompted a traffic stop around 11:40 p.m.

Upon further investigation, officers ascertained that the driver, Michael OLSON, 35, from Kenora, ON, was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Consequently, OLSON was detained and taken to the Dryden OPP Detachment for additional testing.

Post-investigation, Michael OLSON now faces the following charges:

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): According to the Criminal Code of Canada, individuals found guilty can face a minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine for the first offence. Subsequent offences could result in increased fines, imprisonment, and prolonged license suspension.

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: Conviction of this offence can lead to similar penalties as the above charge, with the possibility of imprisonment up to 10 years or life imprisonment if it results in bodily harm or death, respectively.

OLSON has been released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on September 18, 2023.

The OPP emphasizes its commitment to road safety and public education about the perils of impaired driving. They strongly advise the public to report suspected impaired drivers immediately by dialling 9-1-1.