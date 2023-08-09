Fatal Collision on Highway 527 near Gull Bay

ARMSTRONG, ON – A recent vehicular collision south of Gull Bay on Highway 527 has resulted in the tragic loss of a life.

On the morning of August 8, 2023, just past 11:00 a.m., the Armstrong Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, in coordination with Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), rushed to the scene of the accident. The reported collision involved a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders tragically confirmed the death of the driver of the passenger motor vehicle on-site.

To ensure a thorough investigation, the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, along with the OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists, have been enlisted to assist. As of now, the investigation remains active and ongoing.