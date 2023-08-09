Kenora OPP Arrests Individual for Impaired Driving Following Traffic Complaint

KENORA, ON – On August 8, 2023, in the early evening, Kenora’s Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) acted swiftly in response to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle driving erratically within the City of Kenora. The vehicle in question was soon located by officers in a local business parking lot.

Further investigation revealed that Shane SNYDER, a 46-year-old resident of Kenora, had been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Consequently, SNYDER was detained and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for additional examination.

Post the investigation, SNYDER is now charged with the following:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus): Under the Criminal Code of Canada, individuals convicted of this offence can face a minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine for the first offence. Subsequent convictions can lead to increased fines, mandatory imprisonment, and prolonged license suspension.

Operation While Prohibited: This charge can lead to severe penalties, including fines and jail time. Upon conviction, repeat offenders can expect longer imprisonment terms and extended driving prohibitions.

Having been processed, SNYDER has since been released and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on August 31, 2023.

Reiterating their dedication to road safety, the OPP encourages the community to play an active role in preventing impaired driving. They urge residents to report any suspicious driving activity, especially if they suspect alcohol or drug impairment, by calling 9-1-1 immediately.

