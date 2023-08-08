THUNDER BAY – On Deck with the Diamond – As the lights shone down on the Port Arthur Stadium, it wasn’t just another game night. The Border Cats squared off against the fierce Lacross Loggers in what was the penultimate duel of this Northwoods League season.

Play-by-Play: An Explosive On-Field Drama

The first inning might have been silent, but the Loggers wasted no time, dishing out a pair of runs in the second.

But wait, here comes Mike Long! He lit up the field by smashing a solo home run, signalling loud and clear – The Cats have nine lives, and they ain’t going down without a fight!

Yet, the Loggers had their own message, stacking up a trio of runs in the third, stretching their lead to 5-1.

Fast forward to the 7th, and oh boy, did the drama unfold! Danny Neri’s bat became the talk of the town as it went flying towards the mound. The head umpire cried foul, dubbing it an illegal bat, and out went Neri.

Phones rang, arguments flared, and a whopping 17-minute delay ensued after the umpire reached out to the Northwood League office.

The Loggers, unshaken, continued their relentless march, notching runs in the 6th, 7th, and 8th, making it a daunting 10-1.

Despite the Cats’ gallant effort, the final whistle saw them down 12-2. The numbers? Cats with two runs from 10 hits, while the Loggers dazzled with 12 runs from 14 hits.

Mark Your Calendars!

Hold onto your hats, folks! The Loggers and Cats are back Tuesday night for the season’s grand finale at home for our beloved Border Cats.

Grab Your Seat at the Stadium!

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers Adult: $16.00 Senior (60+): $13.00 Students (ID required): $13.00 Kids (4-12): $5.00 Tiny fans (3 and under): Absolutely FREE!



Stay tuned to NetNewsledger Sports for all the latest diamond action and updates! Batter up!