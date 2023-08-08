NIPIGON – WEATHER – Environment Canada meteorologists have identified a severe thunderstorm warning over the Nipigon – Rossport region.

Issued at: 9:40 PM EDT, Tuesday 8 August 2023

This storm has the potential to bring about:

Strong Wind Gusts: Risk of damage to buildings, uprooting of trees, and potential overturn of large vehicles.

Risk of damage to buildings, uprooting of trees, and potential overturn of large vehicles. Hail: Up to nickel size, posing risk of property damage and personal injury.

Up to nickel size, posing risk of property damage and personal injury. Heavy Rain: Can lead to flash floods and water accumulation on roads.

Safety Precautions:

Immediate Shelter: With the approach of threatening weather, seek cover immediately.

With the approach of threatening weather, seek cover immediately. Beware of Lightning: Annually, lightning results in fatalities and injuries in Canada. Always remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

Annually, lightning results in fatalities and injuries in Canada. Always remember: when thunder roars, go indoors! Secure Loose Objects: Ensure objects like garden tools, outdoor furniture, and other items that can be picked up by the wind are safely stored or anchored.

Ensure objects like garden tools, outdoor furniture, and other items that can be picked up by the wind are safely stored or anchored. Avoid Driving: Particularly during heavy downpours or hail. If on the road, pull over to a safe location and wait for the storm to pass.

Particularly during heavy downpours or hail. If on the road, pull over to a safe location and wait for the storm to pass. Stay Away from Windows: Flying debris or hail can shatter windows, posing a threat to those inside.

Note from Emergency Management Ontario:

It’s imperative to take cover as soon as you notice menacing weather conditions.

About Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

These warnings are put forth when imminent or ongoing thunderstorms are predicted to, or are currently bringing forth, hazards like large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall. Ensure to always stay updated on the latest weather conditions and act promptly for safety.