Thunder Bay – NEWS – Nicholas Morris was arrested on Monday following an aggravated assault that transpired over the weekend which resulted in another individual being admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

Assault Details

On Saturday, Aug. 5, at around 12:30 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were alerted to an incident at the Landmark Inn situated in the 1000-block of Dawson Road.

Upon their arrival, they found paramedics from Superior North EMS and firefighters from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue already attending to the injured male. It was determined that the victim had been assaulted with an edged weapon, seemingly without provocation.

Both the victim and the attacker were believed to be acquainted. Unfortunately, the victim suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further medical attention. Meanwhile, the perpetrator had already fled the scene.

Connection to Prior Incident

While investigating, police discerned that the assailant was also tied to an armed robbery that occurred on July 16. Reportedly, he had burglarized a grocery store, pilfering wine, and menacing the staff with a weapon as he made his escape.

Charges and Next Steps

The offender, identified as Nicholas MORRIS, 37, of Thunder Bay, now faces multiple charges. These include:

Aggravated Assault : As per the Criminal Code, this charge is levied when someone wounds, maims, disfigures, or endangers the life of the complainant. Conviction can lead to up to 14 years in prison.

: As per the Criminal Code, this charge is levied when someone wounds, maims, disfigures, or endangers the life of the complainant. Conviction can lead to up to 14 years in prison. Fail to Comply with Probation Order x 2 : This indicates a breach of conditions set out in a probation order. Penalties vary based on the nature and number of breaches but can include jail time.

: This indicates a breach of conditions set out in a probation order. Penalties vary based on the nature and number of breaches but can include jail time. Fail to Comply with Release Order : This involves not adhering to conditions after being released from custody. Convictions can result in fines or imprisonment.

: This involves not adhering to conditions after being released from custody. Convictions can result in fines or imprisonment. Robbery with Weapon : A serious offence where theft occurs with violence or threats of violence, often involving a weapon. Convictions can lead to life imprisonment if the offender uses a firearm, or up to 14 years for other weapons.

: A serious offence where theft occurs with violence or threats of violence, often involving a weapon. Convictions can lead to life imprisonment if the offender uses a firearm, or up to 14 years for other weapons. Obstruct Peace Officer: This entails hindering or resisting a peace officer while they’re carrying out their duties, with penalties of up to two years in jail.

Nicholas MORRIS made his preliminary appearance in bail court on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and is currently held in custody awaiting a forthcoming court date.