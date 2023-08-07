Wasaho Cree Nation Weather: From Showers to Power Hours!

By
NNL Weather Update
-
288
Wasaho Cree Nation image by Brad Matthews
Wasaho Cree Nation image by Brad Matthews

The Skies Open Up, But Our Spirits Won’t Drop!

Hello, Wasaho Cree Nation! Do you hear that? It’s Mother Nature’s tap dancing routine above! Let’s dive into today’s rhythm:

Today: Shower Central, With a Dash of Thunder!

Expect the skies to act as a generous tap, offering showers throughout the day. A bit of rumble and grumble (aka thunder) may chime in. We’re looking at a local serving of 10 to 15 mm. Don’t forget, when the skies get gloomy, your vibrant umbrellas become the day’s sunshine. As for the temperature? A cozy 16°C with a low UV index of 2. No need for those sunnies today!

Tonight: Keep Those Umbrellas Handy!

The clouds still want to play tonight. With a 60% chance of showers, and a risk of thunder making an evening appearance, it’s best to have that umbrella by your side! Especially with the thermostat dropping to a slightly chilly 9°C.

Tuesday, August 8: Clouds With a Silver Lining

Tuesday continues the cloudy saga with another 60% chance of sprinkles. But hey, every cloud has a silver lining, right? Especially when the day’s high teases us at 15°C, and a UV index of 4. Perhaps it’s nature’s way of saying, “Stay indoors and binge-watch your favorite show?”

Tomorrow’s Tease:

Hey Wasaho Cree Nation, will Wednesday be a repeat performance or will the skies switch up their playlist? I’ve got the scoop tomorrow!

Become a Netnewsledger NewsHawk!

Caught an epic shot of those thunderous clouds or perhaps a serene rainy moment? We’d love to see! Join our league of Netnewsledger NewsHawks by sharing your clicks and tips at newsroom@netnewsledger.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR