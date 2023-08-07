The Skies Open Up, But Our Spirits Won’t Drop!

Hello, Wasaho Cree Nation! Do you hear that? It’s Mother Nature’s tap dancing routine above! Let’s dive into today’s rhythm:

Today: Shower Central, With a Dash of Thunder!

Expect the skies to act as a generous tap, offering showers throughout the day. A bit of rumble and grumble (aka thunder) may chime in. We’re looking at a local serving of 10 to 15 mm. Don’t forget, when the skies get gloomy, your vibrant umbrellas become the day’s sunshine. As for the temperature? A cozy 16°C with a low UV index of 2. No need for those sunnies today!

Tonight: Keep Those Umbrellas Handy!

The clouds still want to play tonight. With a 60% chance of showers, and a risk of thunder making an evening appearance, it’s best to have that umbrella by your side! Especially with the thermostat dropping to a slightly chilly 9°C.

Tuesday, August 8: Clouds With a Silver Lining

Tuesday continues the cloudy saga with another 60% chance of sprinkles. But hey, every cloud has a silver lining, right? Especially when the day’s high teases us at 15°C, and a UV index of 4. Perhaps it’s nature’s way of saying, “Stay indoors and binge-watch your favorite show?”

Tomorrow’s Tease:

Hey Wasaho Cree Nation, will Wednesday be a repeat performance or will the skies switch up their playlist? I’ve got the scoop tomorrow!

