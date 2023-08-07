The clouds are coming! Or are they? Let’s find out

Today: Mother Nature’s Morning Mischief

Dryden and Vermilion Bay – Weather – Rise and shine, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Your day starts with increasing cloudiness. It seems like the sun might be having a lazy morning behind the clouds. By late afternoon, keep an eye out for the sly 30% chance of those sneaky showers. Thermometer’s dial is set at 25°C, but with Humidex acting all high and mighty, it might feel like 27°C. Make sure to wear that hat, as the UV is playing it cool at 6.

Tonight: The Nighttime Nimbus

Those clouds? Yeah, they’re not leaving any time soon. It’s gonna be a mainly cloudy night. But hey, there’s a slim 30% chance of some raindrops trying to join the party. We’re looking at a calm 14°C for your nighttime adventures or dreams.

Tuesday, August 8: The Sky’s Shy Show

Early risers, you’ll notice the clouds making a strong comeback. And as the day rolls, we’ve got a 40% chance of morning and afternoon showers. Oh, and a little birdie (or was it a weather balloon?) told us there might be a thunderstorm trying to steal the spotlight. Temperature-wise, a pleasant 24°C is on the cards, but Humidex might make it feel slightly warmer at 27°C. Keep an eye on that UV, standing confident at a moderate 5.

Little Birdie Whispers for Wednesday:

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, what’s the Wednesday word? Will it be a waltz with the wind or a dalliance with drizzle? Stay curious!

Netnewsledger NewsHawks, Assemble!

From sunlit snaps to cloudy captures, share your day’s tales and tales with us. Get clicking and shoot your stories to newsroom@netnewsledger.com.