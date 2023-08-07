Today: Sun’s Early Morning Serenade!

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wake up, Thunder Bay! Today’s soundtrack is orchestrated by the sun’s golden strings, casting a radiant symphony upon the city. However, as the day crescendos, some playful clouds may try to steal the spotlight, bringing with them a 40% chance of the rain’s rhythmic rhapsody. And, speaking of theatrics, keep an ear out for Mother Nature’s percussion – there’s a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon! The temperatures aim to touch a comfortable 25°C, but the Humidex might have it feeling more like a toasty 30°C. Don’t forget your sunblock; the UV index is dancing at a lively 7.

Tonight: The Sky’s Dramatic Curtain Call

As dusk sets in, expect a mix of star-studded clarity and fleeting clouds. While they might be shy, there’s a 40% chance those clouds could bring a brief encore of raindrops and even a thunderstorm. But fear not, as the stage clears overnight with the moonlight taking center stage. Prepare for a cozy embrace from the evening with temperatures dipping to 13°C.

Tuesday, August 8: Another Day, Another Dramatic Display

Tomorrow, the sun rises with an optimistic overture, promising another beautiful day. Yet, as the day unfolds, it seems Mother Nature has a penchant for suspense with a 30% probability of showers stealing the limelight by late afternoon. The sky might also treat you to a thunderous performance! The temperature charts an ensemble of 26°C, with the Humidex making it feel like a snug 28°C. That UV index? Still grooving at a high 7.

The Wednesday Whisper:

Curious about what the day after tomorrow holds, Thunder Bay? Well, you’ll just have to tune in and see!