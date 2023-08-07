Border Cats Take a Pounding, but Spirit Remains High!

THUNDER BAY – Sports – Under the optimum high overcast, the Border Cats squared off against the Waterloo Bucks. The serene breeze promised a memorable game. Yet, the Cats faced an uphill battle, not just against the Bucks but also against their recent performance struggles.

Bucks Focus on Playoff Pursuits

With each pitch, the Bucks inched closer to their playoff dreams. But for the Border Cats, the game became more about pride, about showcasing that never-say-die attitude they’ve been commended for.

Scoring Strikes

Brandon Fish, the designated hitter for the Bucks, started the fireworks, driving the ball over the wall in the second. The floodgates had opened; the runs kept pouring in. Four in the third, a whopping six in the fifth, and then the grand finale of eight runs in the seventh. The scoreboard read a daunting 19-1 after this mammoth onslaught.

Cats’ Struggles & Spirit

The hard truth? Almost nothing went right for the Border Cats, who faced a 19-5 defeat. They were on the brink of giving up 20 runs for the second time this season. Thunder Bay starter, Karson Shepherd, was pulled after three innings, crossing the 35-pitch league limit during a taxing four-run third.

Game Summary

The Waterloo Bucks emerged as the undeniable giants, defeating Thunder Bay Border Cats 19–5. But as the dust settles, it’s not just the score that’s remembered but also the heart and spirit of the players. Kelly said it best, “It is what it is.” The season continues, and with it, the hope for better games and results.

Monday’s Game

The Cats are set to re-claw on Monday evening! The last two homegames of the season are against the Wilmar Stingers. Monday evening’s first pitch will be at 6:35 pm.

Get there and enjoy a night of Northwood’s League baseball and help the Border Cats finish the comeback season!

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers

Adult: $16.00

Senior (60+): $13.00

Students (with student ID card): $13.00

Children (4-12): $5.00

Infants (3 and under): FREE

Stay with NetNewsledger Sports for more heart-thumping updates from the baseball diamond!