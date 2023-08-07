A Grand Return to the Diamond for the Top Women Players

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Women’s baseball is a growing and increasingly key part of the game. This coming week in Thunder Bay, Team Canada, Team USA, Team Mexico, Team Australia, Hong Kong and Korea will take to the field competing in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup.

So fasten your seatbelts, folks! For the first time since 2018, when Japan clinched an astonishing sixth trophy in a row, the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup is roaring back to life. Remember that heartbreak in 2020 in Tijuana? The postponement, the cancellation? Wipe it from memory!

Now, 12 nations, including Team Canada and Team USA, are on the prowl, hunting for that prestigious title.

What’s New This Year?

The WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup right here in Thunder Bay, Ontario, from Tuesday, the tourney’s sporting a revamped look.

Games will be held at Baseball Central and then Port Arthur Stadium.

Got a minute? Let’s dive deep into the details:

The Twist: A fresh two-stage format is the flavour this year. Expect double the thrill as the group stages and finals span over two riveting years.

The Venue Shift: While Group A battles will scorch the turf in Thunder Bay through August 13th, Group B enthusiasts will have to mark their calendars for a September showdown in Miyoshi City, Japan, from the 13th to the 19th.

Zooming In: The Women’s Baseball World Cup

Ever wondered about the pinnacle of women’s baseball? That’s the Women’s Baseball World Cup for ya! Orchestrated by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), it’s the crème de la crème of international women’s baseball tournaments.

Fun Fact: This is the ninth showdown! And history’s got some tales to tell: The United States clinched the inaugural two titles before Japan started their relentless six-tournament victory streak.

Round Robin to Finals: A Glimpse into the Tournament Structure

Each group in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup will be battling it out in a single round-robin format. The big prize? The top two teams will be packing their bags and marking their calendars for next year’s electrifying World Cup finals.

The Schedule!

Wildcard Entries & Canada’s Unique Position

Canada’s got the home advantage! As the hosts of the 2024 finals, they’ve got a direct ticket to the grand tournament. Now, here’s where it gets intriguing:

Should our home team, Canada, shine bright and land in the top-three positions of Group A, both teams finishing third in Groups A and B can start prepping for the finals.

But, if Canada finds itself anywhere below that third-place podium, one wildcard entry will spice things up. This coveted slot will go to the top-performing third-place team. Wondering about tiebreakers? Dive into the history books – the final standings of the 2018 World Cup and World Rankings as of Dec. 31, 2023 will be the deciders.

Gameplay Tweaks: Faster Pitches and Concise Battles

Blink and you might miss it! Pitchers are now on the clock, with just 20 seconds to kickstart their motion. And for those looking for quick, intense matches, you’re in luck! Each battle on the field will be a rapid-fire seven-inning affair.

Ladies and gents, it’s more than just a game. It’s passion, history, and the pursuit of glory.