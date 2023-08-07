Northwest District Current Fire Incidents

Following the previous update, three additional fires were confirmed during the evening hours of August 5:

Thunder Bay 43: Covering an area approximately 3.0 kilometers east of Quetico Park, near Bedivere Lake, this fire is currently being held at 0.5 hectares in size. Nipigon 92: Encompassing 0.2 hectares, this fire is located approximately 12.5 kilometers northeast of Whiteclay Lake, near the northeast end of Wabakimi Provincial Park. It is currently under control. Nipigon 93: Covering 0.1 hectares, this fire is located approximately 28.8 kilometers northwest of Plays Plat and 5.0 kilometers south of Kabamichigama Lake. It is not yet under control.

Moreover, four new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 6:

Nipigon 94: Covering 2.0 hectares, this fire is located approximately 43.0 kilometers northeast of Terrace Bay and 1.0 kilometer east of Ruffle Lake Road. It is not yet under control. Nipigon 95: Encompassing 0.1 hectares, this fire is located approximately 35.0 kilometers west of Ogoki Lake, near the north side of Mahamo Lake. It is not yet under control. Red Lake 69: Covering 0.5 hectares, this fire is located approximately 18.4 kilometers west of Pakwash Lake and 13.1 kilometers east of Longlegged Lake. It is not yet under control. Kenora 39: Encompassing 0.2 hectares, this fire is located approximately 6.3 kilometers northwest of Big Sand Lake and 1.7 kilometers northwest of the Roughrock Road and Sand Lake Road junction. It is not yet under control.

Fire Hazard Assessment – 56 Active Wildfires

As of this update, there are 56 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these, 12 are not under control, 6 fires are being held, 11 fires are under control, and 27 fires are being observed. Initial attack crews have called 7 fires out in the past 24 hours.

The wildland fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the region. Some pockets of extreme hazard remain around Red Lake and Slate Falls Nation Reserve, while an area of low hazard extends from Dryden to Lake Nipigon and around Geraldton.

Fires of Note

As of this update, the following fires are of note in the Northwest Region:

Sioux Lookout 33: Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this 62,377 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support. Nipigon 19: Located northwest of Ogoki Lake, this fire is being held at 10,182 hectares in size. Crews continue to work hot spots identified by infrared scanning, and excellent progress is being made. Red Lake 28: Located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire is being held at 19,177 hectares in size. Crews continue to work hot spots, and excellent progress is being made. Infrared scanning is ongoing. Thunder Bay 40: Located 7.5 kilometers east of Quetico Provincial Park and approximately 24.0 kilometers north of the international border, this 82.0 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines.

Smoke Forecast

For individuals interested in observing smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecast conditions on FireSmoke.ca.

Fireworks Safety

Fireworks are an exciting part of summer, but practice fire safety! You are responsible if hot residue from your fireworks starts a wildland fire and could be held responsible for the cost of putting it out. Consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off your own.

Safety Reminders

During this time of active wildfire response, we remind everyone to stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Moreover, flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Avoid flying drones near forest fires to prevent putting the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your immediate reporting can help us respond quickly and efficiently to control wildfires.

Thank you for your cooperation in safeguarding our forests and communities. Stay vigilant, stay safe.