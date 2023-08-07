From Sunny Smiles to Maybe, Just Maybe, a Little Drizzle Dance

Today: Sunshine’s Morning Greeting

Fort Frances – Weather – Good day, Fort Frances! Your morning is adorned with nature’s brightest – the Sun! But, as the day progresses, don’t be surprised if you see some fluffy clouds trying to photobomb that clear blue sky. And speaking of surprises, there’s a cheeky 30% chance of raindrops making a cameo late this afternoon. The mercury is aiming for 26°C, but with Humidex, it might feel more like 29°C. Slap on that sunscreen, folks; the UV index is strutting at a high 7.

Tonight: The Great Nighttime Cloud Parade

As stars begin to twinkle, expect partly cloudy skies. Those playful clouds might try to tease with a 30% chance of showers, so if you’re out and about, keep that umbrella close! Temperature’s dropping down for a cozy sleep at 13°C.

Tuesday, August 8: Here Comes the Sun… and Maybe a Storm?

Tomorrow’s drama unfolds with a dashing mix of sun and clouds. By afternoon, though, there’s a 40% probability of showers trying to upstage. Oh, and did we hear rumblings of a potential thunderstorm? Drama indeed! A high of 28°C is in the forecasts with Humidex making it feel like 31°C. And that UV? It’s still high-stepping at 7.

Glimpse of Wednesday:

What’s up for midweek, Fort Frances? Will it be splashes of sunshine or a rhythmic raindance? The suspense is palpable!

Calling All Netnewsledger NewsHawks!

Eagle-eyed weather watchers, we want to see the world through your lenses! Cloudy canoodlings? Sunny selfies? Share your pictures and insights with us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com.