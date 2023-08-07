Sextortion Investigation Background

Atikokan – NEWS – Following a seven-month detailed probe into a sextortion scam involving a young individual, the Atikokan detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released a warrant for the arrest of a Nigerian national. The investigation, initiated on December 2, 2022, involved collaboration between local OPP members, Elgin County OPP, the OPP Regional Intelligence Unit, and the Canada Border Services Agency. Through collective efforts, they pinpointed the primary beneficiary of this scam.

Accused Details

Gbolahan Khalid AFINMO, a 21-year-old from Nigeria, has been formally charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, as per the Criminal Code. If convicted of this charge, the accused might face penalties including fines and/or imprisonment. AFINMO’s last known residence was in Gatineau, Quebec, but his current location within Canada remains uncertain.

Public Advisory

The Atikokan OPP stresses the importance of online vigilance, especially among young social media users. With the potential risk that someone might exploit compromising material, it is vital to remember that your friend list can also serve as a leverage point.

Tips to Avoid Sextortion

Think twice before sharing personal information or intimate images. Limit your online friends to people you know in real life. Regularly review and update the privacy settings on social media platforms. Be wary of unexpected messages or friend requests from strangers. Remember: Once something is shared on the internet, it’s nearly impossible to retract. Always operate under the assumption that nothing online is ever entirely private.

Reach Out

The police urge anyone who has fallen victim to such scams to come forward. Not only can perpetrators be identified and charged, but the authorities can also provide support and guidance in navigating through these challenging experiences.