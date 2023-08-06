The Sky’s Unleashing a Thunderous Applause, and Everyone’s Invited!

Hello, Wasaho Cree Nation! It’s time for the weather report, and let’s just say it’s time to dust off those rain boots! From daytime showers to evening performances by thunder, we’ve got a forecast that’s simply electric! Here’s what’s on tap:

Today: A Sky’s Performance of Showers and Thunder

Today, the clouds are letting loose with showers and a dash of thunderstorm. Expect a local amount of 10 to 20 mm – that’s Mother Nature’s version of a standing ovation! Winds are turning a bit moody, too, becoming east at 30 km/h this afternoon. With a high of 18°C (64°F) and a UV index of 2, it’s a raincoat kind of day.

Tonight: An Encore Performance of Showers and Thunder

The weather curtain call comes tonight, with more showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Another 5 to 10 mm of rain to add to the drama! Winds will be putting on their own show, gusting from the east at 30 km/h before getting tired and going light late this evening. Snuggle up, because the low will be 12°C (54°F).

Monday, August 7: More Showers to Steal the Spotlight

Monday’s weather show continues with – you guessed it – more showers! The wind will also be stirring things up, becoming east at 20 km/h in the afternoon. A high of 15°C (59°F) and a moderate UV index of 4 sets the stage for another rain-centric day.

Teaser for Tomorrow’s Weather