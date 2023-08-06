Sun, Clouds, Showers, and Thunder – The Sky’s Got All the Tricks!

Good day, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Our weather forecast today looks like the sky is juggling all its favourite elements. From a mix of sun and clouds, to showers and a risk of thunderstorms, we’ve got quite the spectacle. Let’s take a look:

Today: The Sky’s Variety Show

The sky is putting on a variety show today with a mix of sun and clouds, and a 60% chance of showers – Mother Nature’s idea of a pop-up shower! And for an extra thrill, there’s a chance of thunderstorms. With a high of 26°C (79°F), a Humidex of 28, and a high UV index of 7, it’s a full-on sky extravaganza!

Tonight: The Sky’s Cool-Down Act

As the evening sets in, the sky slows down its juggling act, going for a simpler, partly cloudy scene. With a low of 14°C (57°F), it’s the perfect backdrop for a calm night.

Monday, August 7: The Sky’s Morning Mood Shift

Come Monday, expect a morning mood shift. The sky starts off with increasing cloudiness. Highs hit 25°C (77°F) with a Humidex of 28, and a moderate UV index of 5. No showers or thunderstorms in sight – looks like the sky’s taking a break!

