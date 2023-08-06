Early Advantage to the Cats

On this electrifying Saturday night, our very own Thunder Bay Border Cats took off like a bullet train against the Waterloo Bucks. The Cats’ bats were on fire, torching the Bucks for three dazzling runs off five hits in the explosive first inning of the game.

The Bucks’ starter was bombarded with a storm of 26 pitches before he could finally tame the rampant Cats in the first inning.

Bucks Fight Back in the Fourth

Fast forward to the 4th inning and the Bucks’ offence awoke from their slumber. The game was thrown wide open as the Bucks matched the Cats run for run, levelling the playing field.

But just as the sixth inning rolled in, the Cats found another burst of energy. Three runs were added to their tally, sending the fans into a frenzy.

The Bucks, however, remained resilient. They retaliated to the Cats’ onslaught with two significant runs of their own.

Individual Brilliance Shines Through

The Cats showed their claws early against the Bucks’ starter Seth White, who was taken to task right from the get-go. Peter Fusek, one of the few loyal Cats who’s stuck with the team all season long, sparked the offence with a swift double to centre. He was quickly followed by a flurry of singles from Karson Krowka and Blake Warner. Ben Keske and Marquardt also made noteworthy contributions, adding to the Bucks’ woes.

The Cats were relentless, adding another run in the second inning, further extending their lead.

The Bucks’ response came in the fourth, finally breaking through the defences of Thunder Bay starter Robert Spencer. They racked up four crucial runs, turning the tide of the match.

Cats Find Their Roar Once Again

Unfazed by the Bucks’ comeback, the Border Cats switched to offensive mode in the sixth inning. With Ethan Bell and Brandon Exley on the mound for the Bucks, the Cats took full advantage. Warner scored a decisive run which seemed to tilt the balance of the game in favour of the Cats.

A Close Finish

But the Bucks wouldn’t go down without a fight. In the seventh, they bounced back once again. Yet, the Border Cats stood firm. Michael Pirrello, back on the active roster, closed out the game for the Cats, securing a well-deserved save.

With this thrilling game in the books, the Cats (10-19) and Bucks (19-9) are all set to wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Tune in, folks, because it’s going to be another heart-stopping showdown!