Vehicle Thefts, Recovery and Ongoing Investigation, Request for Public Assistance

Nipigon – NEWS – Officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have reported two incidents of motor vehicle thefts from an industrial site in Nipigon Township on August 4th and 5th, 2023.

OPP report that unknown individuals attended the site and made off with three vehicles, a trailer, and tree-clearing equipment, causing damage to other vehicles at the site and even removing a catalytic converter.

Recovery and Ongoing Investigation

Due to the diligent efforts of the police and the assistance from the owner and the public, a successful recovery operation was undertaken. The police managed to recover a Honda Pioneer side-by-side utility vehicle, a Polaris Ranger side-by-side utility vehicle, an enclosed trailer, a Ford F250 truck, and some of the stolen brush-clearing equipment. However, the investigation remains ongoing, as the Nipigon OPP continues to work on the case.

Request for Public Assistance

Members of the Nipigon OPP are requesting the public’s assistance in their investigation. Anyone with any information related to the thefts is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Potential Charges and Penalties

The recovery of stolen vehicles is often pursued under the Criminal Code of Canada, which deals with various motor vehicle offences. For example, Section 333.1 of the Criminal Code pertains to theft over $5000, which can apply in cases of vehicle theft. If convicted, this can result in imprisonment for up to ten years. The severity of the penalties upon conviction can vary depending on the details and circumstances of the case.