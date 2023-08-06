Sun, Clouds, and Showers: The Perfect Playlist for a Kenora Day

Hello, Kenora! Brace yourselves for a weather forecast that’s as exciting as your favourite playlist. With a mix of sun and cloud, and a sprinkle of showers, the weather has cooked up a unique blend! Let’s break it down track-by-track:

Today: A Duo of Sun and Cloud with Showers on Standby

The first track on today’s mixtape features a blend of sun and cloud. But keep your eyes to the skies! There’s a 30% chance of showers that might just crash the party this afternoon. With a high of 26°C (79°F), a Humidex of 29, and a high UV index of 7, it’s a hit single you’ll be humming all day!

Tonight: An Evening Ballad of Partly Cloudy Skies and Chance Showers

As the night rolls in, we shift to a slower tune – partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early evening showers. So don’t retire those umbrellas yet! With a low of 14°C (57°F), it’s the perfect soundtrack for a peaceful Kenora evening.

Monday, August 7: A Track of Increasing Cloudiness and Chance Showers

Monday adds a new tune to the playlist: a rhythm of increasing cloudiness with a 30% chance of afternoon showers playing the catchy chorus. With a high of 25°C (77°F), a Humidex of 28, and a high UV index of 6, it’s a weather song you won’t easily forget!

Teaser for Tomorrow’s Weather

What’s on Tuesday’s playlist, Kenora? Will we hit repeat on the showers, or will the sun release a new track? Tune in tomorrow for another weather mixtape!

Become a Netnewsledger NewsHawk!

Caught a beautiful sunrise, a stormy afternoon, or a serene evening on camera? Share your weather snaps and stories with us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com and join our Netnewsledger NewsHawks team. Together, we’ll write Kenora’s weather song, one forecast at a time.