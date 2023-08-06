Kansas City Outlaws a Perfect 3-0 in Game Play and Delivering a Mammoth Score in Extra Outs to Win Outlaw Days

The Kansas City Outlaws, now just the third team in league history to win their homestand, surged to No. 3 in the PBR Teams standings

By Kacie Albert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Outlaws dominated at their second-annual PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand inside T-Mobile Center, going a perfect 3-0 in game play and delivering a mammoth 90-point score in extra outs to win Outlaw Days.

The Outlaws are now just the third team in league history to win their homestand.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that this is a lot more than bull riding to us,” said the Outlaws’ Marcus Mast, who clinched the team’s event win in extra outs. “It’s our life. It’s our livelihood. I’ll go to hell and back with these guys.”

As competition got underway on Thursday night in the Show Me State, the Outlaws defeated the Arizona Ridge Riders by a slim 0.25 points, 87.5-87.25, compliments of a crucial first-frame score from team newcomer Wingson Henrique da Silva.

Continuing the momentum Friday evening, the Outlaws delivered a near-perfect game against the Missouri Thunder to win the Battle for the Show Me State and improve to a flawless 2-0 at Outlaw Days.

The Outlaws set the tone early in the game, converting in each of their outs through the first three frames to pull two bulls ahead of the Thunder entering the fourth. The team’s 174.25-point lead was earned compliments of key scores from Silva, Cassio Dias and Mast.

While Andrew Alvidrez kept the Thunder’s hopes of victory alive in the top of the fourth, Leonardo Castro Ferreiraclinched Kansas City’s win in the bottom of the frame when he covered Yellowknife for a crucial 87.75 points.

With the victory in hand, the Outlaws then had the opportunity to make history in the bottom of the fifth. Should Koltin Hevalow ride Choctaw Bingo, the team would not only record just the third perfect game in league history, but also the first-ever at their own homestand. Despite Hevalow coming up short of the whistle, the Outlaws still improved to a perfect 2-0 at PBR Outlaw Days, registering a 349.5-259.25 victory over the Thunder.

On Championship Saturday, the Outlaws then went head-to-head with the Oklahoma Freedom, who also entered the showdown with a perfect 2-0 record. After the game remained scoreless for nearly the entire showdown, Ferreira won the game for the team in walk-off fashion, converting atop Mike’s Motive for a key 89.25 points in the bottom of the fifth.

Kansas City concluded Outlaw Days with a perfect 3-0 record and entered extra outs to determine the event winner against the Austin Gamblers, who also went 3-0.

As the event in Kansas City began, Austin edged the Nashville Stampede 169-0 as both Ramon de Lima and Lucas Divino reached the requisite 8.

When competition continued on Friday evening, the Gamblers and Carolina Cowboys – both 3-0 – went head-to-head to see which team’s bid for a perfect season would remain intact.

Courtesy of a key fifth-frame score from 2022 PBR Teams MVPJose Vitor Leme, the Gamblers emerged supreme, dealing the Cowboys their first loss of the season, 177.25-174.75.

They then earned their third game win in Missouri and improved to 5-0 in 2023 when they beat their in-state rivals, the Texas Rattlers, by a narrow 2 points.

As extra outs began, the Outlaws earned first pick as the team with the higher aggregate score at Outlaw Days. Kansas City looked to Mast aboard Hoka Hey, while the Gamblers tapped Austin Richardson to attempt Swipe Right.

Richardson began extra outs with a 5.3-second buckoff, opening the door for Mast to clinch the win for the Outlaws. Delivering for his team, Mast matched Hoka Hey jump-for-jump en route the 8-second buzzer, marked a mammoth 90 points to cement the Outlaw Days win. The 90-point score was the Outlaws’ first of the season.

Kansas City improved to 3-2 thus far in 2023 and rose to No. 3 in the league. The Austin Gamblers, now a perfect 5-0, still lead the league standings, one game ahead of the No. 2 Carolina Cowboys.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer replays of all the PBR Camping World Team Series action from Kansas City, Missouri. Check https://pluto.tv/en/live-tv/pbr-ridepass for the latest programming schedule.

The PBR Camping World Team Series will next travel to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, for the second neutral-site event of the 2023 season. The event will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 6:45 p.m. PDT and Sunday, Aug. 13, at 1:45 p.m. PDT.

The game matchups for the opening night of competition in Anaheim on August 12 are:

Missouri Thunder @ Oklahoma Freedom

Kansas City Outlaws @ Nashville Stampede

Arizona Ridge Riders @ Texas Rattlers

Carolina Cowboys @ Austin Gamblers

