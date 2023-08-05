Morning Weather: Mix of Sun and Cloud, Winds from the South

As you start your day, the weather will greet you with a mix of sun and clouds, creating a picturesque and varied sky. The wind will be blowing from the south at a speed of 20 km/h, bringing a gentle breeze to the region.

High of 26, Humidex 29, UV Index 7

The temperature is expected to rise to a high of 26 degrees Celsius, providing a warm and comfortable environment. With the presence of humidity, the humidex value will make it feel slightly warmer, around 29 degrees Celsius. Stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool during the peak heat.

Additionally, the UV index is projected to be 7, indicating high UV radiation levels. Be cautious and protect yourself from the sun’s rays by using sunscreen and wearing appropriate clothing.

Nighttime Forecast: Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorm Potential

As the day transitions into night, the skies will become mainly cloudy. There is a 30 percent chance of showers, and there is also a risk of a thunderstorm during the evening. The wind will be from the south, continuing at a speed of 20 km/h and gradually becoming light.

Low of 14

The nighttime temperature will drop to a low of 14 degrees Celsius, offering a cool and comfortable environment for a restful sleep.

Sunday: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather will remain cloudy throughout the day. There is a 60 percent chance of showers and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. The high temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius, and the humidex value will make it feel like 25 degrees Celsius.

UV Index 5 or Moderate

The UV index on Sunday will be 5, indicating moderate UV radiation levels. Although slightly lower than the previous day, it is still essential to take precautions and protect yourself from the sun.

Prepare for Showers and Thunderstorms

As you venture out on Sunday, keep in mind the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Be prepared with appropriate clothing and stay informed about local weather updates.