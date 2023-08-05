A Weather Roller Coaster – Hold Onto Your Hats!

Greetings, Thunder Bay! Lots to do this weekend, from Festa Italiana to Saturday night’s Border Cats game at Port Arthur Stadium, to taking a tour of the Alexander Henry, or choosing a great piece of beef or chicken from Maltese Grocery or George’s market, make plans to enjoy the day.

If you thought the weather was going to be predictable, think again! From sunny highs to stormy nights, we’ve got a forecast that will keep you guessing. Let’s dive into the details:

Today: A Sunlit Affair to Remember

Sunshine is taking center stage today, so get ready to soak it up! A high of 24°C (75°F) and a Humidex of 27 makes it the perfect day for sunbathing – but don’t forget the sunscreen, as the UV index is flexing its muscles at a very high 8. Someone call the fashion police; it’s illegal to look this good!

Tonight: A Twist in the Plot – Showers and Thunder

Just when you thought the day was winding down, here come the clouds and a 30% chance of showers overnight. Did you hear that? It’s a risk of a thunderstorm, adding a dramatic flair to the night. Low of 13°C (55°F) means you might want to close those windows!

Sunday, August 6: Cloudy with a Chance of… More Thunder

Sunday is bringing its own bag of surprises with mainly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers. And yes, more thunder is on the menu. High of 21°C (70°F), Humidex of 26, and a UV index of 3 – it’s a weather buffet, and everyone’s invited!

Teaser for Tomorrow’s Weather

What will Monday reveal, Thunder Bay? A calm oasis or a weather whirlwind? Join us tomorrow to uncover the meteorological mysteries that await!

