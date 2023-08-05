Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorm Potential:

The day will begin with mainly cloudy skies, with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm throughout the day. Be prepared for possible rain and thunder in the area.

Local Smoke and Wind Shift:

In addition to the weather conditions, there may be local smoke in the area. Please be mindful of air quality and take necessary precautions if you are sensitive to smoke.

As the day progresses, the wind will shift and become westward at a speed of 20 km/h near noon, offering a gentle breeze to the region.

High of 24, Humidex 29, UV Index 4:

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 24 degrees Celsius, providing a comfortable environment for outdoor activities. However, with the presence of humidity, the humidex value will make it feel slightly warmer, around 29 degrees Celsius.

The UV index is projected to be 4, indicating moderate UV radiation levels. Although not extremely high, it is still essential to take appropriate sun protection measures.

Nighttime Forecast: Partly Cloudy with Chance of Showers:

As the night falls, the skies will be partly cloudy, and there is a 30 percent chance of showers. Be prepared for possible rain during the evening.

Low of 15:

The nighttime temperature will drop to a low of 15 degrees Celsius, offering a cool and comfortable environment for a good night’s rest.

Sunday: Mainly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorm Risk Continues:

Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather will remain mainly cloudy throughout the day. There is a 60 percent chance of showers and a continued risk of a thunderstorm. The high temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius, and the humidex value will make it feel like 25 degrees Celsius.

UV Index 4 or Moderate:

The UV index on Sunday will also be 4, indicating moderate UV radiation levels. Continue to take precautions and protect yourself from the sun’s rays.

Prepare for Showers and Thunderstorms:

As you plan your activities for Sunday, keep in mind the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Be prepared with appropriate clothing and stay informed about local weather updates.

