THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Report – Six additional fires were confirmed following the previous update during the evening hours of August 4:

Thunder Bay 42: Located on the southeast side of Caribou Island near Amethyst Harbour, this fire was called out today at 0.1 hectares. Nipigon 83: Located approximately 89.0 kilometers northwest of Marten Falls First Nation, and 17.9 kilometers east of Kitchie Lake, this 0.1-hectare fire is not yet under control. Nipigon 84: Located approximately 39.0 kilometers north of Pays Plat, and 1.2 kilometers west of Upper Roslyn Lake, this 0.1-hectare fire is currently under control. Nipigon 85, Nipigon 86, and Nipigon 87: Located approximately 30.0 kilometers northeast of Nipigon around Seahorse Lake Conservation Reserve, Nipigon 85 was called out today at 0.1 hectares, Nipigon 86 is not under control at 0.1 hectares, and Nipigon 87 is currently under control at 0.1 hectares.

Eleven New Fire Incidents

Eleven new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 5:

Red Lake 66: Located approximately 3.3 kilometers east of Deer Lake First Nation, this fire was called out at 0.1 hectares. Red Lake 67: Located approximately 4.8 kilometers northwest of Deer Lake First Nation on the north side of the Severn River, this 0.2-hectare fire is currently under control. Red Lake 68: Located approximately 35.5 kilometers southwest of the town of Red Lake, on an island in Longlegged Lake, this 0.1-hectare fire is not yet under control. Sioux Lookout 84 and Sioux Lookout 85: Located on an island at the southwest end of Lake St. Joseph, these fires measure 0.3 hectares and 0.1 hectares, respectively, and are not yet under control. Sioux Lookout 86: Located approximately 10.9 kilometers east of Highway 599, and 9.3 kilometers southwest of Little Savant Lake, this 1.5-hectare fire is not yet under control. Sioux Lookout 87: Located approximately 10.1 kilometers east of Highway 599 on the west side of Seldom Lake, this 0.1-hectare fire is not yet under control. Nipigon 88 and Nipigon 89: Located approximately 31.0 kilometers north of Pays Plat, both fires measure 0.1 hectares and are not yet under control. Nipigon 90: Located approximately 42.0 kilometers northeast of Nipigon near West Gravel River, this 0.5-hectare fire is not yet under control. Nipigon 91: Located approximately 1.2 kilometers southeast of Seahorse Lake Conservation Reserve, this 0.1-hectare fire is not yet under control.

Current Fire Situation

As of this update, there are 62 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these, 17 are not under control, 5 fires are being held, 13 fires are under control, and 28 fires are being observed. Additionally, initial attack crews have called 6 fires out in the past 24 hours.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly moderate to high across the Northwest Region, with small pockets of extreme hazard around Red Lake, Atikokan, Slate Falls Nation Reserve, Eabametoong First Nation, and Marten Falls First Nation.

Smoke Forecast

For individuals interested in observing smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecast conditions on FireSmoke.ca.

Fireworks Safety

As we continue to manage active wildfires, we remind everyone to practice fireworks safety. You are responsible if hot residue from your fireworks starts a wildland fire and could be held responsible for the cost of putting it out. Consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off your own.

Safety Reminders

During this time of active wildfire response, we remind everyone to stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Moreover, flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Avoid flying drones near forest fires to prevent putting the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your immediate reporting can help us respond quickly and efficiently to control wildfires.

Thank you for your cooperation in safeguarding our forests and communities. Stay vigilant, stay safe.