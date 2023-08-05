A Weather Cocktail with a Splash of Smoke – Shake, Not Stir!

Kenora, are you ready for a weather party? Today’s forecast is serving up a spicy mix of sun, clouds, and thunderstorms, all garnished with a hint of local smoke. So grab your sunnies, umbrellas, and gas masks – it’s time to weather this wild ride together!

Today: A Sun-Cloud Tango with a Shower Showdown

The sun and clouds will be dancing a tango across the sky today, occasionally interrupted by showers trying to steal the spotlight. They have a 30% chance of making an appearance late this morning and this afternoon, along with a risk of a thunderstorm to add some drama. Don’t be surprised if local smoke makes a cameo, too! The wind will join the party from the southwest at 20 km/h, with a high of 28°C (82°F) and a Humidex of 34. And folks, that UV index is hitting the roof at 8, so slather on that sunscreen!

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with a Side of Thunder

The evening cools down to a partly cloudy 16°C (61°F), but don’t let that fool you! There’s still a 30% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke may linger early in the evening like that guest who doesn’t know when to leave. So keep those windows closed, and maybe do a rain dance – or not. Your call!

Sunday, August 6: A Reprise of Sun, Showers, and Suspense

Sunday brings a reprise of today’s weather dance, with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance of early-morning showers. Did we mention the risk of a thunderstorm? High of 25°C (77°F), Humidex of 28, and a UV index of 7 means we’re in for a high-octane weather show.

Teaser for Tomorrow’s Weather

What’s next, Kenora? Will Monday bring calm skies or continue the weather roller coaster? Fasten your seatbelts and tune in tomorrow for the thrilling next chapter!

