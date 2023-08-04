Thunder Bay – News – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Randy Tibishkogijig, who has been reported missing. Randy was last seen at around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2023, in the area of Syndicate Avenue North.

Description of Randy Tibishkogijig

Randy Tibishkogijig is described as an Indigenous male with a height of 5’5″ and a thin build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. Unfortunately, there are no descriptions available for his last seen clothing.

How to Provide Information

If you or someone you know has any information regarding Randy’s whereabouts, you’re urged to immediately contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your assistance is vital to ensuring Randy Tibishkogijig’s safety and well-being.