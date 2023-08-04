Deceased Female Found During Missing Person Investigation

Thunder Bay – NEWS – On Wednesday, August 2nd, at around 8:40 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Investigative Services Branch located a deceased female while investigating a missing person case. The discovery was made at a residential address in the 200-block area of Norah Street North.

Investigation Ongoing

A crime scene was quickly established, and members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units were brought in to contribute to the ongoing investigation. The probe led investigators to suspect that a male individual had interacted with the human remains in a way that would constitute a criminal indignity to a dead body.

Charges Laid

The male suspect was identified and apprehended without incident in the city’s south-side during the afternoon of Thursday, August 3rd. The suspect, Jordan James Peter Arnold, 27, of Thunder Bay, was transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters.

Arnold has been charged with Indignity to Dead Body and Failure to Comply with Probation Order. Under the Canadian Criminal Code, “Indignity to Dead Body” is an offence that carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment. It refers to improperly or disrespectfully handling a human body after death.

“Failure to Comply with Probation Order” is an offence which implies the individual violated the conditions of their probation. This could include a variety of different actions depending on the specific terms of the probation order and carries a maximum penalty of 18 months’ imprisonment.

Arnold appeared in bail court on Friday, August 4th, and was released pending a future court date.

Next Steps and Pending Identification

A post-mortem examination of the deceased female is being scheduled to occur in Toronto. The investigation is ongoing, and a scene remains established in the 200-block area of Norah Street North. The identity of the deceased is not being disclosed at this point.