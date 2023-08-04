THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Report – At the time of this update, there are 55 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these, 10 are not under control, 7 fires are being held, 10 fires are under control, and 28 fires are being observed. Initial attack crews have also called 4 fires out in the past 24 hours.Six new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 4:

Nipigon 78: Located approximately 9.7 kilometers north of highway 17, and 6.0 kilometers east of Kama Cliffs Conservation Reserve. The fire is currently being held at 0.1 hectares. Nipigon 79: Located approximately 20.5 kilometers northwest of Pays Plat, near Cloutier Lake in Gravel River Conservation Reserve. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares. Nipigon 80: Located approximately 32.5 kilometers northeast of Pays Plat, and 6.4 kilometers southeast of Upper Roslyn Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is currently under control. Nipigon 81: Located approximately 10.8 kilometers north of Pays Plat, and 3.4 kilometers northwest of Pays Plat Lake in Gravel River Conservation Reserve. The 0.1 hectare fire is not yet under control. Nipigon 82: Located approximately 9.3 kilometers northeast of Kama Cliffs Conservation Reserve, and 0.4 kilometers east of Blaire Lake Road. The 0.1 hectare fire is not yet under control. Dryden 33: Located approximately 13.0 kilometers southeast of the community of Savant Lake, and 11.3 kilometers east of Highway 599. The fire is currently being held at 0.1 hectares.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard is predominately moderate to high across the Northwest Region. A small pocket of extreme hazard remains on the northwest side of Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, and some areas of low hazard are showing around Deer Lake, Pickle Lake, and the southern and northern ends of the Greenstone sector.

Fires of Note

As of this update, the following fires are of note in the Northwest Region:

Sioux Lookout 33 : Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this 62,377-hectare fire is not yet under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support.

: Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this 62,377-hectare fire is not yet under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support. Nipigon 19 : Located northwest of Ogoki Lake, and being held at 10,182 hectares in size. Crews continue to work hot spots identified by infrared scanning. Excellent progress is being made.

: Located northwest of Ogoki Lake, and being held at 10,182 hectares in size. Crews continue to work hot spots identified by infrared scanning. Excellent progress is being made. Red Lake 28 : Located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation, and being held at 19,177 hectares in size. Crews continue to work hot spots, and excellent progress is being made. Infrared scanning is ongoing.

: Located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation, and being held at 19,177 hectares in size. Crews continue to work hot spots, and excellent progress is being made. Infrared scanning is ongoing. Thunder Bay 40: Located 7.5 kilometers east of Quetico Provincial Park and approximately 24 kilometers north of the international border, sized at 82.0 hectares, the fire is not yet under control. Air attack has assisted in limiting the fire’s spread.

Safety Reminders

As we continue our efforts to combat wildfires, we urge everyone to prioritize safety. Please stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Additionally, flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Avoid flying drones near forest fires to prevent putting the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk.

Firework Safety

With fireworks being an exciting part of summer, it is crucial to practice fire safety. Individuals are responsible if hot residue from their fireworks starts a wildland fire and could be held accountable for the cost of putting it out. Consider attending an organized fireworks venue instead of setting off your own.

Smoke Forecast

For individuals interested in observing smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecast conditions on FireSmoke.ca.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your immediate reporting can help us respond quickly and efficiently to control wildfires.

Thank you for your cooperation in safeguarding our forests and communities. Stay vigilant, stay safe.