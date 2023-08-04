THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE Report – The wildfire hazard is rated as moderate to high across the region headed into the long weekend.

Two additional fires were confirmed following the previous update during the evening hours of August 2:

Thunder Bay 40: This fire is located approximately 8.0 kilometers east of Quetico Provincial Park and 2.2 kilometers west of W Nelson Road, near Powell Lake. It spans an area of 82.0 hectares and is not yet under control.

Red Lake 65: Located approximately 51.6 kilometers east of Trout Lake, between Costella Lake and Latrielle Lake. It covers an area of 4.0 hectares and is now being held.

New Fire Incidents

Six new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 3:

Nipigon 75: Covers an area of 1.0 hectare and is located approximately 29.5 kilometers northeast of Nipigon and 16.0 kilometers east of Highway 11. It is not yet under control.

Nipigon 76: This fire is located approximately 9.1 kilometers north of Highway 17 and 20.8 kilometers northwest of Pays Plat. It spans 0.5 hectares and is not yet under control.

Nipigon 77: Encompasses an area of 0.5 hectare and is located approximately 0.7 kilometers north of Highway 17 and 15.8 kilometers east of Nipigon. It is not yet under control.

Fort Frances 30: Located near the eastern shore of Kawnipi Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, this fire spans 0.1 hectare and is currently being observed.

Fort Frances 31: Covers an area of 0.5 hectare and is located approximately 11.7 kilometers northwest of Atikokan near McIntosh Lake. It is not yet under control.

Thunder Bay 41: This fire is located approximately 43.6 kilometers northeast of the Highway 599 and Highway 516 junction, in Wabakimi Provincial Park. It spans 0.2 hectares and is not yet under control.

Current Fire Situation

At the time of this update, there are 51 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these, 10 are not under control, 8 fires are being held, 5 fires are under control, and 28 fires are being observed. Initial attack crews have called 4 fires out in the past 24 hours.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the western half of the Northwest Region, and mostly low across the eastern side and Far North portions of the region. A few small pockets of extreme hazard are showing around Atikokan and the north end of Woodland Caribou Provincial Park.

For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, please refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note

As of now, there are three fires of note in the Northwest Region:

Sioux Lookout 33: Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park. Now sized at 62,377 hectares, the fire is not yet under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support. Nipigon 19: Located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is being held at 10,182 hectares in size. Crews continue to work hot spots identified by infrared scanning. Excellent progress is being made. Red Lake 28: Located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation and is being held at 19,177 hectares in size. Crews continue to work hot spots and excellent progress is being made. Infrared scanning is ongoing.

Smoke Forecast

For those interested in observing smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecast conditions on FireSmoke.ca.

Safety Reminders

We urge everyone to prioritize safety and cooperate in the fight against forest fires. Please stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Also, flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Avoid flying drones near forest fires to prevent putting the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your immediate reporting can help us respond quickly and efficiently to control wildfires.

Stay vigilant, stay safe, and thank you for your cooperation in safeguarding our forests and communities.