SAULT Ste.Marie – Wildfire Report – There are currently 34 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Among these, 2 fires are not under control, 5 are under control, and 27 fires are being observed.

New Fire Incidents

Two new fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Wawa 12: Located approximately 7 kilometers west of White Lake and spans 0.1 hectares. It is not under control. Wawa 13: Located approximately 2 kilometers southeast of Snowball Lake on the west side of Highway 614 and spans 1 hectare. It is not under control.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The lower half of the Northeast Fire Region has fire hazard values that range from low in the east to high from Sault Ste. Marie up to north of Wawa. The northern half of the Region has fire hazard values that are predominantly moderate, except for a pocket with a high fire hazard value centered over the Fort Albany and Kashechewan area.

For individuals interested in observing smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecast conditions on FireSmoke.ca.

Safety Reminders

We appeal to everyone to prioritize safety and assist in the fight against forest fires. Please stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Additionally, flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Avoid flying drones near forest fires to prevent putting the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your immediate reporting can help us respond quickly and efficiently to control wildfires.

Stay vigilant, stay safe, and thank you for your cooperation in safeguarding our forests and communities.