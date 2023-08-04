SAULT STE. Marie – Wildfire Update – Heading into the Civic Holiday weekend, there are 35 active wildfires in the Northeast District. Take extra care this weekend to ensure that your campfire is out, and any burning materials are properly out.

One additional fire was confirmed following the previous update during the evening hours of August 2:

Cochrane 48: Covers an area of 10 hectares and is located approximately 30 kilometers north of Moosonee. It is currently being observed.

Current Fire Situation

There are currently 35 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Among these, 2 fires are being held, 6 are under control, and 27 fires are being observed.

New Fire Incidents

Three new fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon today:

Chapleau 16: Spans 0.1 hectare and is located approximately 1 kilometer south of Busby Lake. It is under control.

Sault 11: Covers 0.1 hectare and is located 3 kilometers southeast of the town of Serpent River. It is being held.

North Bay 12: Encompasses 0.1 hectare and is located 3 kilometers southeast of Rabbit Lake. It is now out.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The majority of the Northeast Fire Region has fire hazard values that are low to moderate. However, there are three pockets with high fire hazard values:

From Parry Sound northeast to Powassan. Elliot Lake northwest to Missinaibi Provincial Park. Northeast corner of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Smoke Forecast

For those interested in observing smoke forecasts, you can access current and forecast conditions on FireSmoke.ca.

Safety Reminders

We urge everyone to prioritize safety and cooperate in the fight against forest fires. Please stay clear of waterbombers when they approach a body of water for scooping. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Also, flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Avoid flying drones near forest fires to prevent putting the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel at risk.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911. Your immediate reporting can help us respond quickly and efficiently to control wildfires.

Stay vigilant, stay safe, and thank you for your cooperation in safeguarding our forests and communities.