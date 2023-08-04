WINNIPEG – MMIWG – The Manitoba government continues its commitment to reconciliation and support for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit (MMIWG2S) issues by revealing designs for two new specialty licence plates. Kelvin Goertzen, the Justice Minister and minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), made the announcement today.

In a statement, Minister Goertzen expressed the profound impact of the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people, not only in Manitoba but across all of Canada. The new specialty licence plates represent an act of reconciliation and a way for Manitobans to show their solidarity with the families and communities who bear the ongoing grief of losing their loved ones.

Ward Keith, board chair of MPI, echoed the sentiment and expressed the organization’s pride in being part of this vital initiative. MPI is pleased to produce the newest specialty licence plates, supporting the critical issue of MMIWG2S, and contributing to raising awareness and funding for the victims and their families.

The introduction of the licence plates follows the passage of Bill 204, which received royal assent on May 30. Bernadette Smith, the MLA for Point Douglas, introduced the bill, and it received unanimous support from all parties.

The two unique designs of the specialty licence plates were carefully chosen after extensive community consultations conducted by Bernadette Smith with MMIWG2S family members. The first design features a red dress, symbolizing resistance against violence committed against Indigenous women and gender-diverse individuals within the community. The second design includes a red handprint, representing the same struggle for safety and justice. Both designs stand against a red gradient background and prominently display ‘MMIWG2S’ in bold, red letters.

Each set of plates will be available for purchase at $70, with $30 of that amount directed towards a charity supporting MMIWG2S families. The Manitoba government is currently consulting with individuals and organizations that represent the interests of families who have lost loved ones to determine the charity that will receive the funds.

Manitobans will be able to purchase these specialty licence plates through Autopac agents across the province starting this fall, as confirmed by the minister.

This initiative stands as a significant step towards reconciliation, highlighting Manitoba’s dedication to raising awareness, supporting MMIWG2S families, and promoting a future that is safe and just for all Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit individuals.