Carolina Cowboys and Austin Gamblers also register wins to improve to a perfect 3-0 in 2023

By Kacie Albert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On the opening night of competition for their 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand, the Kansas City Outlaws impressed, registering a crucial victory over the Arizona Ridge Riders to earn their first game win of the season.

In the last game of the night, the Outlaws defeated the Ridge Riders by a slim 0.25 points, 87.5-87.25, compliments of a crucial first-frame score from team newcomer Wingson Henrique da Silva.

The Kansas City Outlaws will look to continue their momentum as their homestand continues on Friday, Aug. 4, as they take on the winless Missouri Thunder in the Showdown for the Show Me State.

Earlier in the night, both the Carolina Cowboys and the Austin Gamblers earned crucial game wins to improve to a perfect 3-0 during the league’s 2023 season.

The Cowboys dominated the Thunder 173.25-0 to log their third win of the season, with World Champions Cooper Davis and Daylon Swearingen adding key scores to the team’s total.

For the Gamblers, they defeated the Nashville Stampede 169-0 as both Ramon de Lima and Lucas Divino reached the requisite 8.

When Outlaw Days continues on Friday, the Cowboys and Gamblers will go head-to-head, with one team’s bid for a perfect season coming to an end. Both the Missouri Thunder and Nashville Stampede slipped to 0-3 this season, and while Missouri will next face the host Kansas City Outlaws, the Stampede face the Oklahoma Freedom on the second night of Outlaw Days.

The second annual PBR Teams event in Kansas City began with bull riding’s version of the Red River Showdown as the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, took on the Oklahoma Freedom. Oklahoma proved to be the more dominant team, beating Texas by 68 points, 156.5-88.5.

Oklahoma Freedom Triumph in Bull Riding’s Red River Showdown, Defeating the Texas Rattlers on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action in Kansas City, Missouri

As action got underway for the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series event in Kansas City, Missouri, the Oklahoma Freedom rode supreme in bull riding’s version of the Red River Showdown, defeating the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, by one ride score. In the opening frame, the Rattlers looked to Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho), while the Freedom enlisted Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil). First out of the chutes, Oleson was awarded a re-ride atop Creed (Hart Cattle Company), while Salgado came up short against Sweet Train (D&H Cattle Co./Gordon/OK Corralis), tossed in a close 6.94 seconds. In the second, both the Rattlers and Freedom delivered near mirror outs of their opening efforts. Texas’s Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Arizona) earned a re-ride after Sonny B (Flying S/Less Than 8 Cattle Co.) collided with the chutes, while Oklahoma’s Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil), who is competing through a broken right leg, was bucked off by Wild Card (Blake Sharp/UB Buckin’ Company) in 3.69 seconds. The third began with the Rattlers’ first buckoff as Braidy Randolph (Jonestown, Pennsylvania) was upended by Mike’s Motive (Blake Sharp/ High Voltage/Wetzel/Knott) in 3.34 seconds before Creek Young (Rogersville, Missouri) took to the chutes for the team, tapped by Head Coach Cody Lambert to attempt Oleson’s re-ride. Matched up with Skippy (Skippy & Linda Johnson/Hookin’ W Ranch), Young was unable to step out for his team, failing to make the requisite 8 when he hit the ground in 3.28 seconds. In the bottom of the third, Oklahoma Freedom Captain Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina) became the first contender from either team to convert. However, his team faced a business decision after his 70-point trip atop Firetime (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers) was awarded a re-ride. Freedom coaches Cord McCoy and Kody Lostroh elected to keep the score, giving the Freedom a 70-point lead entering the fourth. In the game’s penultimate frame, the Rattlers began the fourth with back-to-back outs as Dawson Gleaves (Amarillo, Texas) climbed atop Try Me (D&H Cattle Company) and veteranJoao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil) attempted Jesus’s re-ride opponent Cliff Hanger (Pioneer Bulls/McCoy Rodeo). Following Gleaves’s 3.48-second buckoff, Vieira quickly rebounded for the Rattlers, covering Cliff Hanger for a game-best 88.5 points. The mammoth ride gave Texas their first lead of the game, positioned 18.5 points ahead of Oklahoma entering the bottom of the fourth. Oklahoma Freedom newcomer Elizmar Jeremias (Anapu, Brazil) would keep Texas’s lead brief. Matching Out of Control (Blake Sharp) jump-for-jump, Jeremias delivered the team’s second qualified ride, marked 86.5 points to put Oklahoma back in front by 68 points. As the fifth got underway, Daniel Keeping (Montague, Texas) was in a must-ride position for Texas. Keeping couldn’t answer the call, bested by Smooth Steel (Flying C/Tom Baker) in a heartbreaking 6.36 seconds to cement the win for Oklahoma. While the Freedom couldn’t conclude the game with a score, as Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington) was sent flying by Best In Show (Glover Cattle/D&H Cattle Co.) in 2.81 seconds, their opening efforts were enough to win the game, as the final scoreboard read 156.5-88.5. As PBR Outlaw Days in Kansas City continues on Friday, Aug. 4, the Freedom will look to earn their second consecutive win in the Show Me State when they play the Nashville Stampede, while the Texas Rattlers try to reverse their fortunes when they go head-to-head with the Arizona Ridge Riders.

Carolina Cowboys Continue Perfect Season, Winning Third Game of 2023 PBR Camping World Team Series Season with Victory Against the Missouri Thunder in Kansas City, Missouri

The Carolina Cowboys’ perfect season continued to roll Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The team defeated the Missouri Thunder by two ride scores on the opening night of action for PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series competition to improve to a perfect 3-0 in 2023. After both teams exchanged buckoffs in the first frame, with Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) coming up short for the Cowboys and Joao Lucas Campos (Porto Feliz, Brazil) unsuccessful for the Thunder, the action heated up in the second. In the top of the frame, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) was sensational for the Cowboys, covering The Maverick (McCoy Rodeo/World Deer Expo/RL Cody Cattle Company) for 84.5 points to give Carolina an early lead. The scoreboard went unchanged following the Thunder’s second out, asFelipe Furlan (Sales Oliveira, Brazil) was bested by Chateau Montelena’s Montana Jacket (Velia/Coleman/Ogden/Hart) in 3.91 seconds. In the third, both the Cowboys and Thunder looked to proven power players on their team, with Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) out for Carolina and Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas) up for Missouri. 2022 PBR World Champion Swearingen continued Carolina’s momentum, covering Hoka Hey (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers) for a game-best 88.75 points in the top of the frame and extending Carolina’s lead to 173.25 points. The Thunder, however, were not celebrating following Alvidrez’s out, as the Texas native was bested by Nigel (Hale/Ogden/Hart Cattle Co.) in a close 6.48 seconds. In the top of the fourth, Carolina’s Daniel Feitosa (Guaraci, Brazil) had the chance to clinch the game win early for the Cowboys butcame up short with Fierce’s Dirt Nap (Blake Sharp/UB Buckign Co./Fierce Firearms), bucked off in 3.54 seconds, opening the door for the Thunder to make a come-from-behind push. Luke Parkinson (Denman, New South Wales, Australia) was then in a must-ride position for the Thunder as he climbed aboard Spice (Flying C/Tom Baker). The young Aussie, however, couldn’t convert for his team, sealing the win for Carolina after he bucked off in 3.81 seconds. As neither team delivered scores in the game’s fifth and final frame, the Carolina Cowboys earned their third consecutive game win of the season, defeating the Missouri Thunder 173.25-0. Eager to continue their perfect season, the Cowboys will play the Austin Gamblers when PBR Outlaw Days continues on Friday, Aug. 4, while the now 0-3 Thunder will attempt to win their first game of the 2023 campaign when they play the host Kansas City Outlaws.

Austin Gamblers Continue Red-Hot Momentum, Defeating the Nashville Stampede on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action in Kansas City, Missouri, to Improve to 3-0 in 2023

The Austin Gamblers improved to 3-0 in 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series competition Thursday evening, beginning action in Kansas City, Missouri, with a 169-0 victory over the league’s defending Champions, the Nashville Stampede. While the opening frame featured no score from either team, the second set the tone for the Gamblers. In the top of the frame, Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil) put the first points on the board for Austin, conquering Doubt Me Now (Lari Crane/Gene Owen) for 82.5 points. The 8-second effort was unmatched by Nashville, as the bottom of the second featured a 3.79-second buckoff by Ednelio Almeida (Cacoal, Brazil). In the third, both the Gamblers and Stampede were awarded re-rides as UTZ BesTex Legend (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers) hipped himself during his trip withDalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) and Magic Trick (D&H Cattle Company) hooked a horn while leaving the chutes with Kaiden Loud (Kaufman, Texas). The Gamblers regained their momentum in the top of the fourth, as Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil) increased his team’s lead to 169 points when he covered Detroit Lean (Blake Sharp/Henry Wilson) for a game-best 86.5 points. The Stampede then looked to three-time World Champion Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil) to get Nashville their first points, but he was unable to answer the call, tossed by Mahan (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) in a swift 3.23 seconds. In the top of the fifth, the Gamblers’ ace Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) had the chance to clinch the win early for his team. However, Leme was bucked off by Smoke Down (D&H Cattle Company) in uncharacteristic form, hitting the ground in 4.68 seconds. While Leme was unable to win the game early for Austin, Nashville found themselves in a must-ride position in the bottom of the frame as Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) readied to go head-to-head with two-time reigning YETI World Champion Bull Ridin Solo (Bill McCarty/McCoy Rodeo). Barbosa proved no match for the powerful animal athlete, tossed in a quick 2.92 seconds to cement the Austin win. While each team still had their re-ride attempt remaining, neither yielded a score, with Austin leaving T-Mobile Center with a 169-0 victory over the Nashville Stampede. When PBR Outlaw Days from Kansas City continues on Friday, Aug. 4, the Gamblers will look to continue their perfect season and improve to 4-0 when they play the Carolina Cowboys, who are also a flawless 3-0 thus far in 2023, while the Stampede hope to shake off the Thursday night loss when they compete against the Oklahoma Freedom.

Kansas City Outlaws Impress at 2023 PBR Camping World Team Series Homestand in Missouri, Defeating the Arizona Ridge Riders by 0.25 Points on Opening Night Inside T-Mobile Center

The host Kansas City Outlaws capped the opening night of action for the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series’ Outlaw Days with an impressive hometown win, beating the Arizona Ridge Riders by 0.25 points inside T-Mobile Center. When the game began, the Ridge Riders fell short of a first-frame score as Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colorado) was sent airborne by UTZ BesTex Smokestack (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers) in 2.3 seconds. The Outlaws, however, set the tone early. In the bottom of the frame, Wingson Henrique da Silva (Navirai, Brazil) was tasked with Short Circuit (D&H Cattle/McWhorter). In what proved to be a perfect pairing, Silva remained in sync with the powerful animal athlete, reaching the requisite 8 for a crucial 87.5 points. After the important score for the Outlaws, the scoreboard went unchanged throughout the second. With both teams looking to rebound in the third, Vitor Losnake (Bauru, Brazil) put Arizona on the board when he rode Outlaw (Big Sky Bulls, LLC/McCoy Rodeo) for 87.25 points to inch the Ridge Riders within 0.25 points of the Outlaws. In the bottom of the third, Leonardo Castro Ferreira (Cassilandia, Brazil) was unable to expand Kansas City’s slim lead as he was upended by Haunted Gold (Blake Sharp) in 2.02 seconds. The fourth was once again scoreless, setting up a crucial fifth frame. As the last round of rides got underway, Arizona looked to reigning PBR Canada Champion Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta) to keep the Ridge Riders’ hopes of victory alive. The young Canadian, however, couldn’t rise to the occasion, thrust to the ground in a hard-fought 5.31 seconds by Brusta (Joe & Nina Webb/Julian/D&H Cattle Co.). While the Arizona buckoff clinched the hometown win for Kansas City, the team still had one out remaining as Missouri native Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri) faced off with Whip (Obernagel/Sho-Me Rodeo). Despite the out not ending in a score, as Mitchell hit the dirt in 3.18 seconds, the Outlaws already had the victory in hand. Kansas City will look to earn their second win in as many days at home when they take on the Missouri Thunder in the Show Me State Showdown on Friday, Aug. 4, while the Arizona Ridge Riders will chase their first win in T-Mobile Center when they play the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat.

KANSAS CITY TEAM STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings for the Kansas City PBR Camping World Team Series event after the opening day of competition for PBR Outlaw Days:

Carolina Cowboys, 1-0-0

Austin Gamblers, 1-0-0

Oklahoma Freedom, 1-0-0

Kansas City Outlaws, 1-0-0

Texas Rattlers, 0-1-0 Arizona Ridge Riders, 0-1-0 Missouri Thunder, 0-1-0

Nashville Stampede, 0-1-0

PBR TEAM SERIES SEASON STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the opening day of competition for PBR Outlaw Days in Kansas City:

Carolina Cowboys 3-0-0-531 Austin Gamblers, 3-0-0-435.25 Oklahoma Freedom, 2-1-0-245.75 Texas Rattlers, 1-2-0-609 Kansas City Outlaws, 1-2-0-175.75 Arizona Ridge Riders, 0-3-0-175.25 Nashville Stampede, 0-3-0-87.5 Missouri Thunder, 0-3-0-0.00

AUGUST 4 GAME SCHEDULE :

Here are the game matchups for the second day of action for PBR Outlaw Days on Friday, Aug. 4:

Arizona Ridge Riders @ Texas Rattlers

Austin Gamblers @ Carolina Cowboys

Oklahoma Freedom @ Nashville Stampede

Missouri Thunder @ Kansas City Outlaws

About the PBR Camping World Team Series:

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA. The Nashville Stampede are the current 2022 defending champions.

The league format, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an events. All PBR Team Series events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.