Investigation Leads to Arrest and Charges

Orillia – NEWS – In a significant breakthrough in a child sexual exploitation case, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged a resident of Huntsville. The arrest came about after a joint effort involving the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the Huntsville OPP Detachment, the Niagara Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, and the OPP Digital Forensics Unit. The teams executed a search warrant on July 25 at the accused’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices.

51-year-old Kevin CAMERON has subsequently been charged with the following offenses under the Criminal Code:

Luring a child to facilitate the offense of invitation to sexual touching (section 172.1(b)): This charge involves using electronic means to communicate with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of committing a sexual offense, and can carry a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. Luring a child to facilitate the offense of making child pornography (section 172.1(b)): Similar to the above, but specifically involving the creation of child pornography. This charge also carries a sentence of up to 14 years. Making sexually explicit material available to a child (section 172.1(1)(b)): This offense, involving making sexually explicit material available to someone under 18, can carry a sentence of up to 2 years in prison. Possession of child pornography (section 163.1(4)): This involves having child pornography in one’s possession, and can carry a sentence of up to 5 years in prison (or up to 10 years if prosecuted by indictment). Failure to comply with a probation order (section 733.1(1)): This involves violating the terms of one’s probation, which can carry varying penalties based on the nature of the original offense and the specifics of the probation order. Failure to comply with a prohibition order (section 162(4)): This involves violating a court order, such as an order not to contact certain individuals, and can carry a sentence of up to 2 years in prison.

Cameron remains in custody following a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

Keeping Children Safe Online

In the wake of the arrest, OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Sharon Hanlon reiterated the responsibility of society to protect its children, especially in the online world where safeguards are fewer. She appealed to parents to maintain the same level of protection for their children online as they do in the real world.

In Canada, there is no statute of limitations for serious criminal offences such as child pornography or child sexual abuse. This means that charges can be brought at any time after the alleged crime has occurred, regardless of how many years have passed.

The lack of a statute of limitations for these serious crimes reflects the understanding that victims of such abuse, particularly children, may not disclose or fully comprehend what has happened to them until many years later, sometimes well into adulthood.

It’s also important to note that Canada’s criminal justice system includes extraterritorial provisions that allow the prosecution of sexual offences against children that were committed by Canadian citizens or permanent residents while they were abroad, irrespective of when the alleged crime took place.

Parents are advised to take a proactive approach to protect their children from online sexual exploitation by discussing internet safety. Useful resources can be found on websites like cybertip.ca and protectchildren.ca.

If anyone has information concerning internet child exploitation, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information can also be reported through cybertip.ca.