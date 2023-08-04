WINDSOR, Ontario – It was an avalanche of birdies on the lush greens of Ambassador Golf Club this Friday. Ryan Linton, hailing from the United States, masterfully added a whopping 10 birdies to his name, propelling himself into the lead as the Windsor Championship heads into the weekend.

Following a fantastic opening round of 62, Linton added an 8-under 63 to his tally, edging out Canadian Stuart Macdonald by a single stroke. With a 17-under total including 18 birdies, one eagle, and three bogeys, he’s set the lowest 36-hole record for the current PGA TOUR Canada season.

Ryan Linton Sweeps Leaderboard

“It’s been a great day, again,” Linton reflected, “You’ve just got to stay in the moment, focus on the next shot.” The Illinois-native managed to shrug off two bogeys on Friday, demonstrating his steely resolve and a knack for letting go of mistakes, attributes that have undoubtedly contributed to his success on the green.

Macdonald Holds Strong in Second Place

Stuart Macdonald, our first-round leader and recent victor of the Commissionaires Ottawa Open, sits comfortably in second place with a commendable 16-under. Vancouver’s Macdonald followed his initial 60 with a solid 66, marking his intent for the weekend.

Also moving up the ranks are USA’s Joey Vrzich and Sam Choi, both hitting a 62 to tie for third place at 14-under. Hot on their heels are Joseph Juszczyk, Alex Scott, and Mexico’s Luis Gerardo Garza, all locked in a tie for the fifth place with a 13-under.

High-Stakes Weekend for Fortinet Cup Aspirants

Macdonald, currently standing fifth in the Fortinet Cup rankings, aims to secure the coveted top spot. However, an exciting personal event looms on the horizon – the birth of his first child. If timing works in his favor, he’ll be competing in the next event in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, the Fortinet Cup leaderboard continues to buzz with activity. Davis Lamb and John Pak, sitting first and second respectively, managed to improve on their first-round scores, comfortably making the cut. Lamb shot a 65 to tie for 26th, while Pak moved up to the 16th place with a 64.

Also worth noting was the brilliant play by Davis Shore, of Knoxville, Tennessee, who unfortunately didn’t make the cut, but created history by making an ace on the par-4 15th hole with a stunning drive of 290 yards.

As the tournament moves into the weekend, golf enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top in this closely contested championship. Ryan Linton’s final words on his game plan were as simple as they were inspiring – “Pick the spots to go after pins when you can and just have some fun.”

Forecast for the second round predicts mostly sunny weather with gusty winds. Perfect for another exciting day on the greens!