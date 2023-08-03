Cloudy Prelude: 40 Percent Chance of Morning Showers! High 16, UV Index 5!

Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – Perfect weather for smoking geese! The weather symphony begins with mainly cloudy skies, creating a calm and serene ambiance. Early in the morning, there’s a 40 percent chance of showers, adding a touch of melody to the weather performance. Embrace the comfortable temperatures with a high of 16, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Remember to protect yourself from the moderate UV rays with a UV index of 5.

Evening Serenade: Clear Skies and Tranquil Night! Low 9

As the day progresses into the evening serenade, the clouds will gracefully make way for clear skies. The night will be accompanied by a tranquil atmosphere, perfect for stargazing and enjoying the serenity of nature.

Friday’s Sunny Symphony: Embrace the Sunshine! High 21, UV Index 6!

On Friday, the weather symphony shines bright with a sunny performance. Embrace the pleasant temperatures with a high of 21, ideal for outdoor adventures and basking in the sun’s warm embrace. Remember to protect yourself from the increased UV rays with a UV index of 6 or high.

