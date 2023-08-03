Weather Overture: Sun’s Radiance Shines Bright! High 28, Humidex 32, UV Index 7!

The weather overture begins with the dazzling radiance of the sun, painting the sky with brilliant hues. Bask in the warmth with a high of 28, and with the humidex at 32, it will feel even more inviting. But remember to shield yourself from the sun’s enthusiasm with a UV index of 7, classified as high.

Nighttime Interlude: Clouds Grace the Canvas! Low 16

As the sun gracefully sets, the nighttime interlude unfolds, with clouds gently gracing the celestial canvas. The night beckons with a comforting low of 16, inviting you to rest under the stars.

Friday’s Performance: A Symphony of Sun and Clouds! High 24, Humidex 29, UV Index 8!

Friday’s performance is set to be a delightful symphony, featuring a mix of sun and clouds. The sun will play peek-a-boo with the clouds, creating a captivating display. The high of 24, with the humidex at 29, ensures you enjoy the day’s melody to the fullest. Just a reminder, the UV index stands at 8, classified as very high, so take precautions to protect yourself from the sun’s enthusiastic encore!

