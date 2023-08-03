Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units Now Involved in Ongoing Investigation

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a laneway in the southside of the city on Wednesday.

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were called to the scene in the 200-block area of Norah Street North at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, following reports of a deceased female.

Crime Scene Established and Investigation Underway

In the wake of the discovery, a scene has been established and the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now actively participating in the ongoing investigation.

Large Police Presence Continues in the Area

The local community can expect a continued large police presence in the area as the investigation unfolds.

As of now, no additional details are available. However, the Thunder Bay Police Service will provide further updates to the media as they become available.